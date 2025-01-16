CLEAR

NameCLEAR

RankNo.1279

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.14%

Circulation Supply367,639,614

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3676%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07681743542478894,2025-01-16

Lowest Price0.013397359688044022,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.