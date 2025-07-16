How to Use TradingView on MEXC





TradingView is a powerful trading analysis tool that caters to users of all experience levels. MEXC has integrated TradingView's charting tools, allowing you to use them directly on the MEXC platform.









We will demonstrate TradingView chart features using the spot trading page as an example. The setup for the futures trading page is identical to the spot trading page.









The K-line chart, also commonly referred to as the candlestick chart, typically defaults to solid green for rises and red for falls. In Japan and Korea, it often defaults to solid red for rises and blue for falls. By hovering your mouse over the K-line icon, you can see 8 different styles of K-line charts, and you can switch to the corresponding style of K-line chart by clicking on it.









Additionally, you can click the chart icon above the K-line chart to open the "Chart Settings" page. In the first section, indicated by a K-line icon, you can make more custom settings for candle colors, price line colors, time zone, and more.













On the left side of the chart, you will find commonly used drawing tools to help you analyze market trends. To use these drawing tools, click the corresponding icon on the left side, and then draw on the K-line chart. The process is simple and easy to use.













For more experienced traders, technical indicators are often used to analyze market trends. Click the technical indicators button above the K-line chart. In the "Indicators" list, scroll up and down or use the search function to find and add the technical indicators you need.









After adding a technical indicator, you can also adjust its parameters, style, and other settings according to your preferences. For example, to modify the Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator as shown in the image, click on the indicator on the K-line chart, then click the [⚙️] settings button at the top to open the BB indicator settings page. After making your adjustments, click [Ok] to save.





Additionally, you can click the eye icon to show or hide the technical indicator, or click the [X] icon to remove the indicator from the chart.













To change the displayed time zone, simply click on the time zone information below the K-line chart. Changing the time zone will not affect the statistical values; it will only change the date and time.













Earlier in the "Setting Up the K-Line Chart" section, we mentioned the chart settings. Click the chart icon above the K-line chart to open the "Chart Settings" page. The chart settings include four sections, listed from top to bottom: Candles, Symbol, Labels, and Chart Basic Styles.





Candles: Customize the candle colors, price line colors, precision, and time zone.

Symbol: Settings for the text information at the top of the K-line chart, including whether to display OHLC values, bar change values, and volume.

Labels: Offers various options to integrate labels into the chart, such as symbol name, high and low price, and countdown to bar close labels.

Chart Basic Styles: Customize the chart's background color, grid line color, and other settings.













If you want to remove any customizations you have made to the chart, right-click on the K-line chart and select [Reset chart view].









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.