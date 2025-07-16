The Differences Between Bitcoin and Ethereum





Bitcoin and Ethereum currently hold the top two positions in the cryptocurrency space, and many people's initial exposure to the world of digital currencies is through these two. While Bitcoin and Ethereum share similar prominence, they exhibit significant differences in their positioning, consensus mechanisms, and accounting models. In terms of positioning, Bitcoin resembles a collectible or digital gold, while Ethereum functions as a versatile platform. Concerning consensus mechanisms, Bitcoin employs a more "traditional" Proof of Work (PoW) approach, whereas Ethereum utilizes Proof of Stake (PoS). In terms of accounting methods, Bitcoin uses the UTXO (Unspent Transaction Output) model, while Ethereum employs an account-based model. Let's delve into the specific differences between the two in this article.









According to Bitcoin's whitepaper, it was designed to have a fixed total supply of 21 million coins, with the production rate halving every 4 years, making it highly scarce. This stands in stark contrast to traditional fiat currencies, which lack a predefined upper limit in terms of issuance. Issuers of fiat currency rely on their own credit and can potentially print unlimited amounts of currency. Furthermore, during economic crises, significant currency issuance is often employed as a key strategy. The combination of these factors makes fiat currency's value susceptible to dilution, leading to inflation. Moderate inflation can stimulate economic growth, but if monetary policy is mismanaged, excessive fiat currency issuance can potentially result in economic downturns and a substantial devaluation of national wealth.





Bitcoin, at its algorithmic core, eliminates the possibility of excessive issuance, making it a form of "deflationary" currency. This characteristic positions Bitcoin as an excellent weapon against inflation, earning it the moniker "digital gold." As a result, numerous cryptocurrency enthusiasts consider Bitcoin a form of "digital collectible," akin to collecting precious items. Ethereum, on the other hand, has a distinct positioning that sets it apart from this narrative.





In Ethereum's whitepaper, Vitalik Buterin elaborated on Ethereum's positioning: "A Next-Generation Smart Contract and Decentralized Application Platform." Ethereum's established positioning set it on a completely different path from Bitcoin. To become a platform, the first challenge is addressing external interactions. Ethereum's "smart contracts" are seen as open smart interfaces, allowing any development program to interact with these contracts. Furthermore, innovation can be easily realized on the Ethereum platform, including the issuance of one's own ERC-20 tokens. Lastly, Ethereum's unique gas mechanism facilitates orderly asset exchanges within the platform. These aspects collectively form the foundation for Ethereum to become a world-class decentralized application platform.





It's worth mentioning that Bitcoin has also introduced innovative applications like BRC-20, but when compared to Ethereum's ecosystem, they are ultimately of a smaller scale. Of course, these two platforms have distinct positioning and cannot be directly compared on a one-sided basis.









Bitcoin employs the PoW (Proof of Work) consensus mechanism, while Ethereum uses the PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism.





The PoW (Proof of Work) consensus mechanism can be simplified as contributing computational power to solve mathematical problems and then receiving corresponding rewards. The reward magnitude is directly proportional to the contributed computational power. The PoW mechanism is, to a large extent, "fair," as it probabilistically ensures that all nodes in the network have a chance to earn these rewards. However, due to the increasing centralization of computational power, smaller nodes find it increasingly challenging to obtain Bitcoin rewards. The PoW mechanism significantly mitigates resource abuse and denial-of-service attacks (DoS), ensuring the security of the entire Bitcoin network by sacrificing a certain level of efficiency.





The PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism involves validators staking a certain amount of cryptocurrency to gain the right to participate in "accounting" and receive "corresponding rewards." The probability of receiving rewards is directly proportional to the amount of cryptocurrency staked. From an economic perspective, the security of the PoS mechanism tends to be higher than that of the PoW mechanism. Additionally, PoS effectively mitigates the energy consumption issues associated with PoW.









The essence of blockchain is a distributed ledger database. The predominant methods of maintaining this ledger are the distributed Bitcoin UTXO model and the Ethereum account model.





UTXO stands for Unspent Transaction Output. It can be thought of as unspent Bitcoins. For instance, if Bob receives one Bitcoin and hasn't spent it yet, that Bitcoin becomes a UTXO for him. UTXOs serve as the unique transactional components in Bitcoin, and a user's total balance is the sum of all their UTXOs.





Ethereum's account model is the mainstream accounting method currently in use. It resembles the concept of a "bank account." Anyone can create an account on the Ethereum platform, starting with an initial balance of 0. When users engage in transactions using their accounts, the account balance increases or decreases accordingly. At any given point in time, the account's balance remains unchanged.