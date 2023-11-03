SMART

Smart Blockchain is a scalable blockchain solution that uses innovative methods to address issues that arise from traditional blockchain networks. SMART - it is a native coin in the Smart Blockchain Network.Smart Blockchain boasts a strong technological base, the ability to change and improve flexibly, as well as effective methods of stabilizing the value of coins.

NameSMART

RankNo.3533

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply9,000,010,200,000

Total Supply9,000,010,200,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.010025308128662909,2023-11-03

Lowest Price0.000801824850125133,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainSMART

Sector

Social Media

SMART/USDT
Smart Blockchain
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SMART)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
