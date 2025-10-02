MEXC Advanced Futures Trading Strategies: Take Profit to Lock in Gains





When trading futures, successfully opening a position is only half the battle. The key to determining the success of a trade lies in closing it effectively: locking floating profits on the books into realized gains. Many over-eager traders miss the optimal exit point, resulting in profit erosion or even turning profitable trades into losses. To help traders overcome their weaknesses and maintain strict trading discipline, MEXC provides a diverse set of powerful take-profit tools. This article will provide a comprehensive analysis of these tools, the strategies behind them, and how to use them, helping traders take precise profits on MEXC and make the most of every opportunity.









In futures trading, take-profit (TP) refers to setting a target price in a futures position. When the market price reaches or exceeds this target, the trade is automatically executed to close the position and lock in profits. In this case, the investor proactively decides to exit the trade upon reaching the expected return, avoiding missed profit opportunities and protecting earnings.

















Set a fixed amount as the take-profit point. Once your trade reaches the expected profit, you can automatically exit the trade to protect accumulated gains.









Set a take-profit percentage. Once your trade achieves the specified percentage gain, it will be closed to realize profits.









Use technical indicators to determine take-profit points. For example, you can use moving averages, RSI (Relative Strength Index), MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), and other indicators to identify the optimal exit point.









Divide the take-profit points into multiple stages and raise targets progressively. This approach helps maximize returns when the market trend continues to move favorably.













Executes an order based on the counterparty's best bid/offer (BBO) price, with fills prioritized within 30 price levels from that reference. Any unfilled portion of the order is automatically converted into a limit order at the last matched price.









Set the Price (Market or Last Price) and Quantity (25%, 50%, 75%, or 100%).









Cancels all limit orders and closes all positions at market price. (Execution may not be 100% guaranteed due to market conditions.)





Tip: Using Market Price for Close Long/Close Short also allows for proactive profit-taking.









Limit orders for Close Long/Close Short can only be filled at the last price or better (i.e., in profitable conditions).





As shown below: After placing a limit order, the order type is Limit Order, and it will only trigger at the last price or a more favorable price.

















You can precisely set the Trigger Price, Price, and Quantity (with adjustable ratios).





A Close Long/Close Short limit order can be executed at the last price or a better price (at a profit), as well as at a worse price (at a loss).





As shown in the figure below: When opening a BTCUSDT long position, using a trigger order allows you to set closing orders in both directions. Therefore, when the Average Filled Price is lower than the Entry Price, the order can still be triggered to execute the preset Stop Loss.













A Trailing Stop Order lets you precisely set the Trail Variance (by Ratio or Price Distance) and Quantity (with adjustable ratios).





A Close Long/Close Short trailing stop order can only be executed at a less favorable price than the last price (i.e., when at a loss).





Therefore, after opening a position, a trailing stop order for closing cannot be used to achieve take-profit.





As shown in the figure below: When opening a BTCUSDT long position, using a trailing stop order will result in the existing position being closed at around 5% less favorable than the last price.













Similar to a Limit Order: a Close Long/Close Short Post Only order can only be executed at the last price or a more favorable price (i.e., at a profit).





As shown in the figure below: Once you place a Post Only order, the order will be classified as a Limit Order, and it will only be triggered at the last price or a more favorable price.













The TP/SL function can be set either before opening a position or edited afterward. For details, please refer to: " Setting Take-Profit and Stop-Loss for Futures Trading ."













The profit you see while holding a position is unrealized and fluctuates with market movements. Only after closing the position will that profit be settled into your account balance as realized profit. Take Profit is the mechanism that ensures this transition happens smoothly.





In trading, the toughest opponents are often greed and fear. A clear Take Profit plan helps you stay calm during market euphoria and avoid missing the best exit point by holding out for just a little more. It is the cornerstone of building a disciplined trading system and achieving consistent long-term profitability.









The Take Profit function in Futures trading is essential for investors, as it enables effective risk management, protects funds, and helps capture profits amid market changes. By setting clear profit-taking targets, investors can stay in control of their trades and make timely decisions, ultimately improving their chances of trading success.









