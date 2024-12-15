BLUE

Bluefin is a decentralized spot and derivatives trading platform on the Sui blockchain and is backed by Polychain, SIG, Brevan Howard, and other leading firms. Bluefin is the largest protocol on Sui by total volume, with over $37B traded since launching in September 2023. The exchange currently has 57,754 unique depositors and $27.1M in TVL.

NameBLUE

RankNo.626

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)13.72%

Circulation Supply305,592,958

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3055%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8407586553598296,2024-12-15

Lowest Price0.057467810972881075,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSUI

