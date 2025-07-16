In regard to Google Authenticator, we previously introduced "Linking Google Authenticator" and "How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone." Today, we will discuss how toIn regard to Google Authenticator, we previously introduced "Linking Google Authenticator" and "How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone." Today, we will discuss how to
How to Unlink Google Authenticator from MEXC

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
In regard to Google Authenticator, we previously introduced "Linking Google Authenticator" and "How to Transfer Google Authenticator for MEXC to a New Mobile Phone." Today, we will discuss how to unlink Google Authenticator.

Website


Open and log in to the official MEXC website, then select [Security] from the dropdown menu under the user icon at the top right corner of the homepage.


On the Security page, click the [Remove] button to the right of "MEXC/Google Authenticator."


Click [Get Code], enter the verification code sent to your linked email address / mobile phone number, and then enter the Google Authenticator code.


After filling out the information, click [Submit] to successfully unlink Google Authenticator.


If your Google Authenticator is lost and you are unable to fill in the "MEXC/Google Authentication Code" field during the unlinking process, you can click on [Reset Security Verification?] below.


On the "Reset Security Verification" page, check "Reset Google Authenticator" and click [Reset].


Click [Get Code], enter the verification code sent to your linked email address, and click [Confirm].


Fill in your last login date, login country or region, check your recently traded pairs, and select your current total assets on MEXC. Then, click [Next].


On the "Reset Security Verification" page, enter a contactable mobile number and obtain the SMS verification code. Then, submit a photo of yourself holding your ID, check "I have read and understand the terms," and click [Submit].

After you submit your application, it will be reviewed by the official MEXC customer service. The review process will take 1 working day. Once the review is approved, your original Google Authenticator will be unlinked.


When you return to the Security page, you will see that the Google Authenticator for your account has been successfully unlinked.

It is important to note that withdrawals and fund transfers will be prohibited for 24 hours after unlinking Google Authenticator.


App


The following tutorial uses the iOS version of the app for demonstration purposes, but the process is identical for Android users.

On the MEXC App's homepage, tap the user icon in the top left corner and select [Security]. On the Security page, tap [Google Authenticator] to enter the page to modify Google Authenticator.

Enter your login password, email/SMS verification code, and the Google Authenticator code. Then, tap [Confirm], and Google Authenticator will be successfully unlinked.

If your Google Authenticator is lost and you are unable to enter the Google Authenticator code during the unlinking process, you can tap on [Reset Security Verification?] below.


On the "Reset Security Verification" page, check "Reset Google Authenticator" and tap [Reset].

Tap [Get Code], enter the verification code sent to your linked email address, and tap [Submit].

Fill in your recent login date, login country or region, check your recently traded pairs, and select your current total assets on MEXC. Then, tap [Next].

On the "Reset Security Verification" page, enter a contactable mobile number and obtain the SMS verification code. Then, submit a photo of yourself holding your ID, check "I have read and understand the terms," and tap [Submit].

After you submit your application, it will be reviewed by the official MEXC customer service. The review process will take 1 working day. Once the review is approved, your original Google Authenticator will be unlinked.


When you return to the Security page, you will see that the Google Authenticator for your account has been successfully unlinked.


It is important to note that withdrawals and fund transfers will be prohibited for 24 hours after unlinking Google Authenticator.


Google Authenticator is one of the two-factor authentication mechanisms provided by the MEXC platform to ensure the security of user accounts. Unless there are special circumstances, we do not recommend users unlink Google Authenticator on their own.

