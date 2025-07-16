How to Tell the Difference Between Different Types of MEXC Accounts





For new users, especially beginners who are just getting started with MEXC, the presence of multiple accounts can be confusing. This article will explain the different types of accounts on MEXC and the relationships between them.









There are four types of accounts on MEXC: Spot, Futures, Fiat, and Copy Trade.









The spot account is the account you use for spot trading. When you engage in spot trading on the MEXC platform, the crypto assets you use come from this spot account.









The futures account is the account you use for futures trading. When you engage in futures trading on the MEXC platform, including both USDT-M and Coin-M contracts, the cryptocurrency assets you use come from this futures account.









The fiat account is the account you use for deposits and withdrawals. When you exchange fiat currency for cryptocurrency or convert cryptocurrency back to fiat currency, these transactions are completed using this fiat account.









In futures trading, there is a trading method called copy trading. Copy trading refers to following other professional traders. When the trader initiates a lead trade, the system places orders for you based on the same strategy as the trader. The trader will receive a portion of your profits as a result. When you engage in futures trading through copy trading, the assets associated with this method are held in a copy trade account. It's important to note that even though copy trading is a form of futures trading, the assets related to copy trading are kept in a separate copy trade account.





If you'd like to learn more about Copy Trade, you can read the " MEXC Copy Trade Manual ".









We will introduce the relationships between these accounts following the path of your funds from the time they enter the MEXC platform to exiting it.





When you start trading, you need to convert your fiat currency into cryptocurrency. The converted cryptocurrency is stored in your fiat account.





Now that you have cryptocurrency in your fiat account, if you want to start spot trading, you need to transfer funds from your fiat account to your spot account. Similarly, if you want to start futures trading, you need to transfer funds from your fiat account to your futures account. The transfer function will not incur any transaction fees.





Funds can also be directly transferred between the spot account and the futures account.





If you want to engage in copy trading, you need to transfer cryptocurrency from your futures account or fiat account to your spot account. After you submit the copy trade information, the system will transfer the funds you allocated from your spot account to your copy trading account.









If you temporarily do not wish to trade and are preparing for a withdrawal, you need to transfer your cryptocurrency from your spot account, futures account, and copy trade account to your fiat account. Afterward, you can complete the withdrawal process and convert it into fiat currency.













Open the official MEXC website and log in to your account. Click on [Wallets] in the top right corner and click [>] to enter the Wallet Overview page.









Click on [Transfer] on the right side of the page. You can choose to transfer funds between any two of the three accounts: fiat account, spot account, and futures account.





Select the crypto you wish to transfer and fill in the amount. Then, click [Transfer] to complete the crypto transfer operation.









The transfer of funds to the copy trade account is not available on the [Wallets] page. You need to go to the official MEXC website homepage and click on [Futures] - [Copy Trade].









Select the trader you want to follow and click [Follow].









On the trader's page, click on [Transfer funds] on the right.









Transfer funds from your futures or fiat account to your spot account. Select the “Crypto,” enter the “Quantity,” and then click [Transfer] to complete the operation.





It's important to note that if you only transfer cryptocurrency to your copy trade account, your cryptocurrency will appear in your spot account. After you submit your copy trading information, the system will transfer the funds you've set from your spot account to your copy trade account.













On the MEXC app, in the quick access area below the carousel, tap on [More], select [Common Function] - [Transfer]. You can choose to transfer funds between any two of the three accounts: fiat account, spot account, and futures account.





You can also tap on [Wallets] in the bottom right corner of the homepage and select the [Transfer] function. The page where both entry points take you to provides the same function.









The transfer of funds to the copy trade account is not available through the aforementioned transfer channels. You need to select [More] in the quick access area on the app homepage. Then, tap on [Trade] and select [Copy Trade]. Choose the trader you want to follow and tap [Follow]. Scroll down to the bottom of the trader's page and tap [Transfer funds].









Select your fiat or futures account as the "Source of funds". Then, select the crypto and fill in the quantity before clicking on [Transfer now] to complete the operation.





It's important to note that if you only transfer cryptocurrency to your copy trade account, your cryptocurrency will appear in your spot account. After you submit your copy trading information, the system will transfer the funds you've set from your spot account to your copy trade account.

















Enter the official MEXC website and log in to your account. Click on [Wallets] in the top right corner, click on [Transaction History], and you will be able to see your transfer history in the [Transfer] tab. You can also check your [Deposit], [Withdrawal], [Send], and [Others] history on this page.









If you want to view the details of a specific account separately, you can click the buttons for other accounts above [Transaction History]. This will open the respective account page for you to view and manage.





For example, if you click [Spot], you will be able to see information such as the current total asset balance, the cryptos you hold, PNL analysis, and more in your spot account. You can also perform various operations such as deposit, withdrawal, send, transfer, etc.













Open the MEXC app and log in. Then, tap on [Wallets] in the bottom right corner and select [Overview]. Tap on [Transfer]. Tap on the notebook icon on the top right corner of the Transfer page to enter the Transfer History page. Here, you can view the transfer records between your spot account and futures account.





If you choose to transfer between other accounts on the Transfer page, such as from the spot account to the fiat account, clicking the notebook icon in the top right corner will display the transfer records between your spot account and fiat account.









If you want to view the details of a specific account separately, you can click on the respective account on the [Wallets] page. This will open the corresponding account page for you to view and manage.





For example, if you select [Spot], you will be able to perform various operations on this page, such as deposit, withdrawal, and transfer. When you tap on the notebook icon in the top right corner, you will be brought to the Spot History page where you can view the [Funding History] and [Spot Account Statement].









Knowing the difference between account types and how to transfer assets between accounts can help you mobilize your capital for day-to-day trading. MEXC Learn offers a variety of tutorials on spot and futures trading. You can refer to the articles based on your needs.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.