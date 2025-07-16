This guide demonstrates how to log in to MEXC using a third-party account on the web platform. The steps for the mobile app are similar. 1. Log In to MEXC with a Third-Party Account Visit theThis guide demonstrates how to log in to MEXC using a third-party account on the web platform. The steps for the mobile app are similar. 1. Log In to MEXC with a Third-Party Account Visit the
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Log ...rty Account

How to Log in to MEXC Using a Third-Party Account

Beginner
Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003309+8.74%
RWAX
APP$0.0008669-2.97%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27795+0.37%
Zypher Network
POP$0.001051-0.47%
LightLink
LL$0.009993+1.60%

This guide demonstrates how to log in to MEXC using a third-party account on the web platform. The steps for the mobile app are similar.

1. Log In to MEXC with a Third-Party Account


Visit the official MEXC website and click the Log In button on the homepage.


To log in to MEXC, select one of the supported third-party login methods. The platform currently offers options such as Google, Apple, MetaMask, and Telegram. In this guide, we will demonstrate the login process using a Google account.


Click the Google icon to open a pop-up window for Google login. Select your Google account to proceed with logging in to MEXC.


Review the Privacy Policy, then click Continue to proceed.


2. Linking a Third-Party Account to MEXC


After logging in with a third-party account (such as Google), you'll be directed to the account linking page. Click Link to an Existing MEXC Account.

Note: Each third-party account can only be linked to one MEXC account.


Enter the email and password of the MEXC account you wish to link, then click Log In.


Complete security verification.


After entering the email verification code, click Confirm. Once logged in successfully, you will be redirected to the MEXC homepage.


Click on Security under your Profile Icon, under Third-Party Account Authorization, you will see that your MEXC account has been successfully linked to the third-party account.


3. Linking a Third-Party Account While Logged In to MEXC


If you're already logged in to your MEXC account and want to link a third-party account, follow these steps:

1) Click your Profile Icon in the top right corner and go to Security.
2) In the Third-Party Account Authorization section, view the supported third-party platforms.
3) Click the Link button next to your chosen platform and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.


4. Unlinking a Third-Party Account from MEXC


In Security, navigate to the Third-Party Account Authorization section. Locate the third-party account you've already linked and click Unlink to remove the connection.


A confirmation pop-up will appear. Click Confirm to complete the unlinking process.


Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus