LL

LightLink is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain that abstracts it all—from transactions and private keys to any interaction with the blockchain.

NameLL

RankNo.1900

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.46%

Circulation Supply81,670,180.20286393

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0816%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High16.05531233128707,2022-12-15

Lowest Price0.011224381498808693,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLightLink is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain that abstracts it all—from transactions and private keys to any interaction with the blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.