How to Export Futures Position History Data

In futures trading, mastering and analyzing your historical trade data is the first step toward becoming a more experienced trader. MEXC's newly launched Futures Position History data export feature provides cryptocurrency traders with a more efficient way to review past strategies and strengthen risk management.





Futures Position History data refers to the record of a trader's past positions in futures trading. This typically includes information such as trade time, average entry price, average closing price, position direction (long or short), position size, margin mode, realized PNL, and position status.













Exporting futures position history data allows for a complete record of each trade's entry price, exit price, direction, PNL, and timestamp, forming a traceable trading trajectory. By analyzing how positions perform under different market conditions, such as bull markets, bear markets, and ranging periods, traders can accurately identify areas for improvement in their strategies. For example, they may discover issues like "averaging down against the trend, resulting in larger losses on a single trade." This enables fine-tuning of parameters and entry criteria, helping traders move from relying on experience to using data-driven strategies.









Position history data serves as a critical reference point for risk control. By analyzing key metrics such as maximum drawdown, margin usage ratio, and liquidation probability, traders can quantitatively assess their own risk tolerance. For example, if the data reveals that 90% of losing trades while using 5x leverage stemmed from failing to cut losses in time, one could implement hard rules, such as capping the loss on a single trade at no more than 2% of capital, or using automated stop-loss tools to avoid emotionally driven decisions that could break the capital chain. In addition, comparing the historical performance of different margin modes (e.g., cross margin vs. isolated margin) can help traders select a risk isolation strategy that aligns with their trading style.









Currently, MEXC only supports exporting futures position history data on the Web platform; this feature is not yet available on the App.





On the official MEXC homepage, go to the top right corner and navigate to Orders → Futures Orders → Position History. You can view up to 90 days of data on this page.









To more accurately locate the position history data you need, you can filter by Trading Pair, Margin Mode, Direction, Close Time, and other parameters.









If you want to access more detailed position history data, click the Export Position History button. Then select the Trading Pair, Margin Mode, Direction, Close Time, and preferred Export Format. Once everything is set, click Export to complete the export of position history data.









Note: When selecting the Close Time range, if you choose Last 180 Days or Last 365 Days, a prompt will appear indicating that bulk data export supports any 365-day range within the past 18 months (up to the previous day). Each export can include up to 100,000 entries, with a maximum of 10 downloads allowed per month.





Additionally, if you select PDF as the export format, please note that the export may take some time to complete. If the data exceeds 10,000 entries, the system will automatically switch to the bulk data export process.













Knowing how to export position data is an essential skill for every crypto futures trader. With MEXC's detailed data export features, you can easily conduct trade reviews, analyze PNL, and evaluate your strategies, enabling continuous improvement in trading performance.





If you haven't started trading Futures yet, simply log in to the MEXC website or app, go to the top navigation bar, click on Futures, and choose either the USDT-M Futures or Coin-M Futures. After depositing or transferring assets to your Futures Account, set your leverage and choose your position direction (Long/Short) to open a trade.





