Futures Statement: A Complete Guide to Asset Management in MEXC Futures

In the crypto derivatives market, keeping track of real-time capital flows and PNL data is essential for any futures trader aiming to operate with discipline and precision. MEXC's Futures Statement feature is specifically designed to meet users' professional needs for reviewing assets and strategy optimization. This tool allows users to comprehensively track all inflows and outflows in their Futures accounts, quickly identify the sources of gains and losses, and build a more effective asset management system. This article provides a complete guide to the Futures Statement feature, covering its definition, advantages, how to use it, and real-world applications.









Futures Statement on MEXC is a dedicated module designed to track the capital flows within your futures account. It focuses on detailed financial records of each completed trade, including deposits and withdrawals, realized PNL, trading fees, liquidations, and auto-deleveraging events. This feature enables users to conduct real-time reviews and precise analysis, helping optimize trading strategies and improve overall performance. Unlike the Orders tab, which centers on order placement and filled data, the Futures Statement emphasizes actual fund flows and PNL records within the account. For example, during position closing, liquidation, or fee payments, users can clearly see the timestamp, amount, transaction type, and specific source of each capital flow in the Futures Statement. This tool is particularly valuable for historical trade analysis, strategy evaluation, and risk management.









Although both tools fall under the Futures account tool, they serve different purposes and focus on distinct types of information.





The Futures Statement is centered on a financial perspective, providing a consolidated view of filled trades. It records all actual fund movements within the Futures account, such as PNL, fees, and transfers, making it easier for users to manage assets and calculate trading costs accurately.





In contrast, the Orders tab takes a trading perspective, presenting action history related to order activity. This includes current open orders, filled prices, order status, and more. It helps users review trading strategies and make tactical adjustments based on historical order behavior.





Function Comparison Futures Statement

Orders Core Purpose

View asset movement and PNL details View order status and trade history Data Focus Capital flows, fees, liquidations, etc. Open orders, trade history, etc. Key Advantage Supports asset management and PNL analysis Supports strategy review and trading adjustments





In short, Futures Statement helps you track where your money goes, while Orders helps you understand how your trades unfold.









For futures traders, understanding account-level PNL, cost structure, and risk exposure is essential to optimizing strategies and improving capital efficiency. MEXC's Futures Statement feature is a professional tool designed to meet these needs. Its core advantages are reflected in the following three aspects:









Compared to the Orders page, which contains dense data and a wide array of dimensions, the Futures Statement focuses on completed capital flows, highlighting key financial data through organized categorization. Users can easily view all transactions from the past 30 days at a glance, including critical details such as transaction time, fees, transaction type, token, amount, and direction. This greatly enhances efficiency and overall user experience.





Navigation path: Wallets → Futures → Futures Statement. Supports filtering by date range, token, and transaction type, allowing users to quickly locate the desired record.









The Futures Statement feature categorizes asset changes by transaction type, offering a clear and practical analytical framework centered around the most important indicators for traders, PNL performance and capital costs. It covers four core categories:





Trading Fees





Every executed futures trade incurs a fee, which can become a significant cost for high-frequency traders. For example, if a user opens a 1 cont. BTCUSDT position at market price with a filled amount of 10,000 USDT and a fee rate of 0.02%, the bill will record a 2 USDT deduction as the trading fee. Users can navigate to Futures Statement → Transaction Type → Trading Fee to view detailed deductions, enabling more accurate profit calculations.





Realized PNL from Closed Positions





This item records the actual profit or loss from each closed position, an essential metric for evaluating trading strategy effectiveness. For instance, if a user opens a long position on ETHUSDT at 2,500 USDT and closes the position at 2,600 USDT, the Futures Statement will automatically record a Realized PNL entry of + 100 USDT (net of fees). This helps users precisely understand the net profit of each trade and refine entry/exit strategies.





Liquidation





If a Futures account's margin falls below maintenance levels, the system may trigger liquidation or auto-deleveraging (ADL). These events are clearly recorded in the Futures Statement. For example, if a user fails to stop out during a sharp market downturn and their BTC long position is liquidated, the statement will display a liquidation entry, including time, PNL amount, and liquidation price, enabling the user to review what went wrong with their risk management.





Auto-Deleveraging (ADL)





During extreme market conditions or high leverage periods under cross margin, the system may automatically reduce user positions and reassign them to counterparties to prevent negative balances. This is called Auto-Deleveraging (ADL). For example, if a user holds a high-return short position and is subject to 50% ADL due to a counterparty's liquidation, the Futures Statement will show an ADL entry, including the reduced quantity, timestamp, and impact on PNL, informing the user that their position has been passively adjusted.





Through these categorized and detailed records, users gain a complete view of the true cost and outcome of each trade. This enables deeper analysis of trading behavior, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and lays the foundation for building more robust strategies.













Wallets → Futures → Futures Statement to access the feature. Log in to MEXC and go toto access the feature.





















Open the MEXC App and go to Wallets → Futures → Futures Statement to access the feature.













All Statements: Displays all capital flow records from the past 30 days by default, sorted in chronological order.

Transaction Type Filter: Allows users to view detailed records of specific categories, such as trading fees or realized PNL.

Funding Fees: Shows all funding payments incurred while holding positions. For example, if a user holds a long perpetual futures BTCUSDT position and the current funding rate is +0.01%, the system will automatically deduct the corresponding amount from the user's account at the scheduled funding settlement time.

Fund Transfers: Records asset transfers between the Spot and Futures accounts (excluding bonus or bonuses).









Data queries are supported for transactions within the past 30 days.

Bonus records and related PNL details are currently not displayed.

Interface design may vary slightly depending on the operating system; please refer to the actual in-app experience.

















As an essential component of the MEXC Futures trading ecosystem, the Futures Statement feature provides users with a structured view of capital flows and a solid foundation for strategy review. With its multi-dimensional categorization and intuitive data presentation, traders can gain full visibility into capital flows, improve strategy transparency, and ensure more stable account operations.





For users looking to enhance trading efficiency and strengthen asset management, MEXC's Futures Statement is undoubtedly a feature worth utilizing and prioritizing.



