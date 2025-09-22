Does MEXC Require KYC? Complete Guide to MEXC KYC Verification

Key Takeaways

MEXC requires KYC for withdrawal limits above 1,000 USDT per day, but basic trading is possible without verification

MEXC withdrawal limit without KYC is capped at 1,000 USDT equivalent per 24-hour period in most regions

MEXC KYC requirements include government-issued photo ID for Primary KYC (80 BTC limit) and facial verification for Advanced KYC (200 BTC limit)

Does MEXC require KYC to withdraw depends on the amount - small withdrawals under 1,000 USDT don't require verification in eligible regions

MEXC KYC verification typically completes within 24 hours for both Primary and Advanced levels





MEXC requires KYC verification for most platform features, but offers a flexible tiered system. You can start trading immediately after registration, with withdrawal limits and advanced features unlocked as you complete different verification levels. This guide explains MEXC's KYC requirements, verification process, and what you can access without full verification.





Yes, MEXC requires KYC verification for accessing most platform features, though the requirements vary based on your intended usage and geographic location. As of 2025, MEXC has implemented a tiered verification system where basic trading functions remain accessible with limited verification, but full platform access requires completing comprehensive Know Your Customer procedures.

MEXC's current policy allows users in eligible regions to begin trading with basic account registration, but withdrawal limits and advanced features become available only after completing various levels of identity verification. This flexible approach means that while you can start exploring cryptocurrency trading immediately, substantial trading activities and higher withdrawal limits necessitate proper KYC completion.

KYC is the abbreviation of "Know Your Customer," which means fully understanding your customer and can be understood as real-name verification.





Completing KYC can help enhance the security of your assets.

Based on your KYC level, you can unlock different trading permissions and Savings events.

Completing KYC can increase the limit for single transactions on your token purchases and withdrawals.

Completing KYC can make you eligible for more event bonuses.

But there's more to consider. The implementation of KYC procedures stems from international regulatory standards, including FATF recommendations and local financial regulations that require cryptocurrency exchanges to maintain compliance levels comparable to traditional financial institutions. MEXC's KYC requirements have evolved significantly, reflecting the exchange's commitment to regulatory compliance and user security.

In certain regions, MEXC enforces combined deposit and withdrawal limits of 1,000 USDT for unverified accounts, making KYC completion essential for users planning substantial trading activities. The verification process also serves as a critical safeguard against financial crimes such as money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud, which regulatory authorities increasingly scrutinize in the cryptocurrency space.









KYC Level Verification Requirements 24-Hour Withdrawal Limit Additional Features No KYC Email/Phone verification only 1,000 USDT (in some regions) Basic spot trading, deposits Primary KYC Basic personal information + ID document 80 BTC Enhanced trading permissions, Savings events Advanced KYC Primary verification + Facial recognition 200 BTC Full platform access, event bonuses

The verification timeline typically requires 24 hours for both Primary and Advanced KYC processing, though verification times can be as quick as 10 minutes during periods of lower demand. Users should note that MEXC reserves the right to adjust these limits based on security assessments and regulatory requirements in different jurisdictions.





MEXC allows users to trade without completing KYC verification, though with specific limitations that users should understand before beginning.

MEXC's withdrawal limits without KYC completion represent one of the most important considerations for users wanting to maintain privacy while accessing cryptocurrency trading services. Without identity verification, you can still deposit cryptocurrencies and execute basic spot trading, but you'll face specific constraints on fund withdrawals that vary by geographic region.

The standard withdrawal limit for unverified MEXC accounts stands at 1,000 USDT equivalent per day in most regions, though this combined deposit and withdrawal restriction may differ based on local regulatory requirements. Here's something important to understand: these limits apply to the total value of all withdrawal transactions within a 24-hour period, calculated from the time of your first daily withdrawal rather than a calendar day reset.

Beyond the basic withdrawal restrictions, non-KYC accounts cannot access fiat deposit and withdrawal services, participate in promotional events and airdrops, or utilize advanced trading features such as futures trading and margin lending. Additionally, certain newly listed tokens and high-value trading pairs may require verified status for full access, limiting the range of cryptocurrencies available to unverified users.





Open the MEXC official website and log in. Click on the user icon in the top right corner, then select [Identification].









Next to "Primary KYC", click on [Verify via Web]. You can also skip primary KYC and proceed to advanced KYC directly.









On the Primary KYC page, select your country/region (please select the issuing country of the document) and ID type.

Take and upload photos of the front and back of your ID. Ensure that your photos are clear and visible, with all four corners of the document intact. You can also use the local upload option to upload the front and back of the ID.

Once completed, click [Submit for Review]. The result of primary KYC will be available in 24 hours.









Log in to the MEXC App. Tap on the user icon in the top left corner. Tap on [Verify]. Tap on [Verify] under "Primary KYC." You can also skip primary KYC and proceed to advanced KYC directly.





In the search box, select your ID issuing country or region. Select your ID type, such as [ID card], and then tap [Submit] below. Upload photos of the front and back of your ID. Ensure that your photos are clear and visible, with all four corners of the document intact. Once completed, tap [Submit]. The result of primary KYC will be available in 24 hours.













Open the MEXC official website and log in. Click on the user icon in the top right corner, then select [Identification].









Next to "Advanced KYC", click on [Verify via Web].









On the Advanced KYC page, you will be reminded that the next steps involve submitting your proof of identity and performing facial verification. You can prepare the necessary documents in advance and go to a well-lit place. Then, click [Start Verification].









Select your country/region (please select the issuing country of the document) and ID type. Take and upload photos of the front and back of your ID. Ensure that your photos are clear and visible, with all four corners of the document intact.

You can also use the local upload option to upload the front and back of the ID. Once completed, click [Continue].

Please note: If you have not completed primary KYC, you will need to select your country/region (please select the issuing country of the document) and ID type during advanced KYC. If you have completed primary KYC, by default, the document issuing country you selected during primary KYC will be used, and you will only need to select your ID type.









Select your residential location and click [Continue].









Click [I'm Ready] and follow the on-screen instructions to perform facial recognition verification and complete the advanced KYC process.

During the facial recognition process, choose a well-lit place and ensure the image is clear, or the verification might fail.









The verification result will be available in 24 hours, so please be patient.









Log in to the MEXC App. Tap on the user icon in the top left corner. Tap on [Verify]. Tap on [Verify] under "Advanced KYC."





In the search box, select your document issuing country or region. Select your ID type, such as [ID card], and then tap [Continue] below. On the "Verify your identity" page, you will be reminded that the next steps involve submitting your identity document and taking a selfie. Tap [Continue] and follow the on-screen instructions to take and submit photos of the front and back of your ID, then take and submit a selfie to complete the advanced KYC process.









The verification results will be available in 24 hours, so please be patient.





MEXC has implemented significant policy updates reflecting the evolving regulatory landscape in cryptocurrency trading.

The exchange now employs AI-powered facial recognition, liveness detection, and enhanced document authenticity checks to validate user identities, significantly improving verification accuracy while reducing processing times.

Regional restrictions have become more prominent, with users from certain jurisdictions facing different KYC requirements and access limitations. The United States, European Union member states, Singapore, and Japan have particularly stringent compliance requirements that affect both verification procedures and available trading features for residents of these regions.

MEXC continuously monitors regulatory developments and adjusts its KYC policies accordingly. Users should expect periodic policy updates that may affect withdrawal limits, verification requirements, and available services based on their geographic location and local regulatory changes.





Understanding common verification issues can help users complete the KYC process successfully on their first attempt.

Verification failures typically occur due to poor document quality, mismatched information, or technical issues during the submission process. Users should ensure that identification documents are photographed in good lighting conditions with all four corners visible and text clearly readable before submission.

If verification gets rejected, MEXC allows resubmission with corrected information, though repeated failures may require customer service assistance. Common rejection reasons include blurred document images, expired identification, mismatched names between documents and account information, and incomplete address verification.

For users experiencing extended processing times, contacting MEXC customer service through official channels provides the most reliable resolution path. The platform typically responds to verification inquiries within 24 hours and can provide specific guidance for complex cases or regional compliance issues.





Yes, MEXC requires KYC verification for withdrawal limits above 1,000 USDT per day. Basic withdrawals under this limit are possible without verification in eligible regions.





Limited withdrawals are possible without KYC, typically capped at 1,000 USDT daily, but higher limits require Primary or Advanced KYC completion.





The standard limit is 1,000 USDT equivalent per day for unverified accounts, though this may vary by region and regulatory requirements.





Primary KYC and Advanced KYC typically complete within 24 hours, though processing can be faster during low-demand periods.





You need a valid government-issued photo ID (passport, driver's license, or national ID card) and proof of address for advanced verification levels.





Yes, but with significant limitations including restricted withdrawal amounts, limited trading features, and no access to promotional events or advanced trading tools.



