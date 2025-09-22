Key Takeaways MEXC requires KYC for withdrawal limits above 1,000 USDT per day, but basic trading is possible without verification MEXC withdrawal limit without KYC is capped at 1,000 USDT equivalentKey Takeaways MEXC requires KYC for withdrawal limits above 1,000 USDT per day, but basic trading is possible without verification MEXC withdrawal limit without KYC is capped at 1,000 USDT equivalent
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/Does MEXC R...erification

Does MEXC Require KYC? Complete Guide to MEXC KYC Verification

Sep 22, 2025MEXC
0m
#Beginners
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.428-9.83%
SPACE ID
ID$0.0988-2.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,787.07+0.41%
Salamanca
DON$0.000409+1.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.06617-0.46%

Key Takeaways
  • MEXC requires KYC for withdrawal limits above 1,000 USDT per day, but basic trading is possible without verification
  • MEXC withdrawal limit without KYC is capped at 1,000 USDT equivalent per 24-hour period in most regions
  • MEXC KYC requirements include government-issued photo ID for Primary KYC (80 BTC limit) and facial verification for Advanced KYC (200 BTC limit)
  • Does MEXC require KYC to withdraw depends on the amount - small withdrawals under 1,000 USDT don't require verification in eligible regions
  • MEXC KYC verification typically completes within 24 hours for both Primary and Advanced levels

MEXC requires KYC verification for most platform features, but offers a flexible tiered system. You can start trading immediately after registration, with withdrawal limits and advanced features unlocked as you complete different verification levels. This guide explains MEXC's KYC requirements, verification process, and what you can access without full verification.

Does MEXC Require KYC? Understanding MEXC's Verification Policy

Yes, MEXC requires KYC verification for accessing most platform features, though the requirements vary based on your intended usage and geographic location. As of 2025, MEXC has implemented a tiered verification system where basic trading functions remain accessible with limited verification, but full platform access requires completing comprehensive Know Your Customer procedures.
MEXC's current policy allows users in eligible regions to begin trading with basic account registration, but withdrawal limits and advanced features become available only after completing various levels of identity verification. This flexible approach means that while you can start exploring cryptocurrency trading immediately, substantial trading activities and higher withdrawal limits necessitate proper KYC completion.

What is KYC?

KYC is the abbreviation of "Know Your Customer," which means fully understanding your customer and can be understood as real-name verification.


Why MEXC KYC Verification is Important in 2025

  • Completing KYC can help enhance the security of your assets.
  • Based on your KYC level, you can unlock different trading permissions and Savings events.
  • Completing KYC can increase the limit for single transactions on your token purchases and withdrawals.
  • Completing KYC can make you eligible for more event bonuses.
But there's more to consider. The implementation of KYC procedures stems from international regulatory standards, including FATF recommendations and local financial regulations that require cryptocurrency exchanges to maintain compliance levels comparable to traditional financial institutions. MEXC's KYC requirements have evolved significantly, reflecting the exchange's commitment to regulatory compliance and user security.
In certain regions, MEXC enforces combined deposit and withdrawal limits of 1,000 USDT for unverified accounts, making KYC completion essential for users planning substantial trading activities. The verification process also serves as a critical safeguard against financial crimes such as money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud, which regulatory authorities increasingly scrutinize in the cryptocurrency space.


*BTN- Sign Up MEXC Now!&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/register *


MEXC KYC Requirements: Complete Verification Levels and Withdrawal Limits

KYC LevelVerification Requirements24-Hour Withdrawal LimitAdditional Features
No KYCEmail/Phone verification only1,000 USDT (in some regions)Basic spot trading, deposits
Primary KYCBasic personal information + ID document80 BTCEnhanced trading permissions, Savings events
Advanced KYCPrimary verification + Facial recognition200 BTCFull platform access, event bonuses
The verification timeline typically requires 24 hours for both Primary and Advanced KYC processing, though verification times can be as quick as 10 minutes during periods of lower demand. Users should note that MEXC reserves the right to adjust these limits based on security assessments and regulatory requirements in different jurisdictions.


MEXC Withdrawal Limit Without KYC: No-KYC Trading Guide

MEXC allows users to trade without completing KYC verification, though with specific limitations that users should understand before beginning.
MEXC's withdrawal limits without KYC completion represent one of the most important considerations for users wanting to maintain privacy while accessing cryptocurrency trading services. Without identity verification, you can still deposit cryptocurrencies and execute basic spot trading, but you'll face specific constraints on fund withdrawals that vary by geographic region.
The standard withdrawal limit for unverified MEXC accounts stands at 1,000 USDT equivalent per day in most regions, though this combined deposit and withdrawal restriction may differ based on local regulatory requirements. Here's something important to understand: these limits apply to the total value of all withdrawal transactions within a 24-hour period, calculated from the time of your first daily withdrawal rather than a calendar day reset.
Beyond the basic withdrawal restrictions, non-KYC accounts cannot access fiat deposit and withdrawal services, participate in promotional events and airdrops, or utilize advanced trading features such as futures trading and margin lending. Additionally, certain newly listed tokens and high-value trading pairs may require verified status for full access, limiting the range of cryptocurrencies available to unverified users.


How to Complete MEXC Primary KYC Verification

Primary KYC on the Website

Open the MEXC official website and log in. Click on the user icon in the top right corner, then select [Identification].



Next to "Primary KYC", click on [Verify via Web]. You can also skip primary KYC and proceed to advanced KYC directly.



On the Primary KYC page, select your country/region (please select the issuing country of the document) and ID type.
Take and upload photos of the front and back of your ID. Ensure that your photos are clear and visible, with all four corners of the document intact. You can also use the local upload option to upload the front and back of the ID.
Once completed, click [Submit for Review]. The result of primary KYC will be available in 24 hours.



Primary KYC on the App

  1. Log in to the MEXC App. Tap on the user icon in the top left corner.
  2. Tap on [Verify].
  3. Tap on [Verify] under "Primary KYC." You can also skip primary KYC and proceed to advanced KYC directly.


  1. In the search box, select your ID issuing country or region.
  2. Select your ID type, such as [ID card], and then tap [Submit] below.
  3. Upload photos of the front and back of your ID. Ensure that your photos are clear and visible, with all four corners of the document intact. Once completed, tap [Submit]. The result of primary KYC will be available in 24 hours.




*BTN- Sign Up MEXC Now!&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/register *


How to Complete MEXC Advanced KYC Verification

Advanced KYC on the Website

Open the MEXC official website and log in. Click on the user icon in the top right corner, then select [Identification].



Next to "Advanced KYC", click on [Verify via Web].



On the Advanced KYC page, you will be reminded that the next steps involve submitting your proof of identity and performing facial verification. You can prepare the necessary documents in advance and go to a well-lit place. Then, click [Start Verification].



Select your country/region (please select the issuing country of the document) and ID type. Take and upload photos of the front and back of your ID. Ensure that your photos are clear and visible, with all four corners of the document intact.
You can also use the local upload option to upload the front and back of the ID. Once completed, click [Continue].
Please note: If you have not completed primary KYC, you will need to select your country/region (please select the issuing country of the document) and ID type during advanced KYC. If you have completed primary KYC, by default, the document issuing country you selected during primary KYC will be used, and you will only need to select your ID type.



Select your residential location and click [Continue].



Click [I'm Ready] and follow the on-screen instructions to perform facial recognition verification and complete the advanced KYC process.
During the facial recognition process, choose a well-lit place and ensure the image is clear, or the verification might fail.



The verification result will be available in 24 hours, so please be patient.



Advanced KYC on the App

  1. Log in to the MEXC App. Tap on the user icon in the top left corner.
  2. Tap on [Verify].
  3. Tap on [Verify] under "Advanced KYC."


  1. In the search box, select your document issuing country or region.
  2. Select your ID type, such as [ID card], and then tap [Continue] below.
  3. On the "Verify your identity" page, you will be reminded that the next steps involve submitting your identity document and taking a selfie. Tap [Continue] and follow the on-screen instructions to take and submit photos of the front and back of your ID, then take and submit a selfie to complete the advanced KYC process.



The verification results will be available in 24 hours, so please be patient.

*BTN- Sign Up MEXC Now!&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/register *

MEXC KYC Policy: Latest Updates and Regional Requirements

MEXC has implemented significant policy updates reflecting the evolving regulatory landscape in cryptocurrency trading.
The exchange now employs AI-powered facial recognition, liveness detection, and enhanced document authenticity checks to validate user identities, significantly improving verification accuracy while reducing processing times.
Regional restrictions have become more prominent, with users from certain jurisdictions facing different KYC requirements and access limitations. The United States, European Union member states, Singapore, and Japan have particularly stringent compliance requirements that affect both verification procedures and available trading features for residents of these regions.
MEXC continuously monitors regulatory developments and adjusts its KYC policies accordingly. Users should expect periodic policy updates that may affect withdrawal limits, verification requirements, and available services based on their geographic location and local regulatory changes.

MEXC KYC Troubleshooting: Common Issues and Solutions

Understanding common verification issues can help users complete the KYC process successfully on their first attempt.
Verification failures typically occur due to poor document quality, mismatched information, or technical issues during the submission process. Users should ensure that identification documents are photographed in good lighting conditions with all four corners visible and text clearly readable before submission.
If verification gets rejected, MEXC allows resubmission with corrected information, though repeated failures may require customer service assistance. Common rejection reasons include blurred document images, expired identification, mismatched names between documents and account information, and incomplete address verification.
For users experiencing extended processing times, contacting MEXC customer service through official channels provides the most reliable resolution path. The platform typically responds to verification inquiries within 24 hours and can provide specific guidance for complex cases or regional compliance issues.

Does MEXC Require KYC to Withdraw? FAQ and Common Questions

Does MEXC require KYC to withdraw funds?

Yes, MEXC requires KYC verification for withdrawal limits above 1,000 USDT per day. Basic withdrawals under this limit are possible without verification in eligible regions.


Can I withdraw from MEXC without completing KYC verification?

Limited withdrawals are possible without KYC, typically capped at 1,000 USDT daily, but higher limits require Primary or Advanced KYC completion.


What is MEXC's withdrawal limit without KYC?

The standard limit is 1,000 USDT equivalent per day for unverified accounts, though this may vary by region and regulatory requirements.


How long does MEXC KYC verification take?

Primary KYC and Advanced KYC typically complete within 24 hours, though processing can be faster during low-demand periods.


What documents do I need for MEXC KYC verification?

You need a valid government-issued photo ID (passport, driver's license, or national ID card) and proof of address for advanced verification levels.


Can I use MEXC without completing KYC?

Yes, but with significant limitations including restricted withdrawal amounts, limited trading features, and no access to promotional events or advanced trading tools.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

Crypto-Based Stock Futures are financial derivatives that integrate U.S. equities (stocks of publicly listed U.S. companies) with the cryptocurrency market through Futures-based trading. These instrum

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus