PHOTO

SEED.photo is a game-changer in the digital photography world, claiming the title of the world's first decentralized NFT photography marketplace. Imagine a platform where photographers can unleash their creativity, from capturing stunning shots to editing and uploading them. But here's the twist: they can transform their masterpieces into unique NFTs and join the exciting Web3 space.

NamePHOTO

RankNo.3938

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,826,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.056992179446309,2024-01-22

Lowest Price0.47730885327562134,2023-05-21

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionSEED.photo is a game-changer in the digital photography world, claiming the title of the world's first decentralized NFT photography marketplace. Imagine a platform where photographers can unleash their creativity, from capturing stunning shots to editing and uploading them. But here's the twist: they can transform their masterpieces into unique NFTs and join the exciting Web3 space.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.