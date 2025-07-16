In other articles on MEXC Learn, we have introduced the basics of K-line (Candlestick) charts. In the following two articles, we will discuss common bullish and bearish candlestick patterns. Let'sIn other articles on MEXC Learn, we have introduced the basics of K-line (Candlestick) charts. In the following two articles, we will discuss common bullish and bearish candlestick patterns. Let's
Learn/Cryptocurrency Knowledge/Basic Concepts/Bullish Can...ck Patterns

Bullish Candlestick Patterns

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Technical Analysis
Bullish Degen
BULLISH$0.01839+27.26%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01316+0.15%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00002-34.64%
Common Protocol
COMMON$0.010604-1.08%
Starpower
STAR$0.12087-0.40%


In other articles on MEXC Learn, we have introduced the basics of K-line (Candlestick) charts. In the following two articles, we will discuss common bullish and bearish candlestick patterns. Let's start with the bullish candlestick patterns. As the name suggests, these patterns indicate a higher probability of an upward trend in the market after their appearance. Common bullish candlestick patterns include the following: ①Hammer Pattern ②Inverse Hammer Pattern ③Bullish Engulfing Pattern ④Morning Star Pattern ⑤Three White Soldiers Pattern.

It is essential to note that, unlike traditional financial markets, cryptocurrency candlestick charts show green for price increases and red for price decreases.

1. Hammer Candlestick Pattern

The hammer candlestick pattern is usually found at the bottom of a downtrend. The hammer pattern typically indicates that the bullish/buying pressure is strong, and despite selling pressure, strong buying power eventually pushes the price back up, forming the hammer pattern. The appearance of the hammer pattern indicates a higher probability of a subsequent upward trend.

2. Inverted Hammer Candlestick Pattern

The inverted hammer candlestick pattern has a small body and a long upper shadow. It usually appears at the bottom of a downtrend and serves as a potential bullish reversal signal. If the inverse hammer pattern forms near a significant support level, the bullish signal becomes even stronger.

3. Bullish Engulfing Pattern

The bullish engulfing pattern consists of two candlesticks, one bearish candlestick followed by one bullish candlestick. It often appears at the end of a downtrend. The last bearish candlestick is completely engulfed by a larger bullish candlestick. The bullish engulfing pattern occurs because, at the end of a downtrend, the selling pressure weakens, and the buying pressure strengthens.

4. Morning Star Pattern

The Morning Star is a classic bullish candlestick pattern and often signals a trend reversal at the bottom. Therefore, this pattern is especially significant when it appears within a downtrend.

The Morning Star pattern is composed of three candlesticks. The first candlestick is a bearish candlestick formed by panic selling, resulting in a large bearish candle. The second candlestick shows a small range of fluctuations, forming the body of the star, which can be either a bearish or bullish candlestick. The third candlestick is a large bullish candlestick, indicating that the buying pressure has completely absorbed the selling pressure.



5. Three White Soldiers

Three White Soldiers is a relatively common bullish pattern. It refers to three consecutive bullish candlesticks that appear after a bearish candlestick. When this candlestick combination occurs, it indicates a higher likelihood of further upward movement. The effectiveness of the Three White Soldiers pattern depends on the size of the bodies of the three bullish candlesticks. The larger the bodies, the higher the probability of subsequent upward trends.



Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

1. What Is Liquidation?Liquidation, also referred to as forced closure or margin call, occurs when the platform automatically closes a user's position. On MEXC, the maintenance margin rate (MMR) is th

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus