Η σημερινή ζωντανή τιμή Cypher Tempre είναι 0 USD. Παρακολουθήστε σε πραγματικό χρόνο CPHY σε USD ενημερώσεις τιμών, ζωντανά διαγράμματα, κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς, 24ωρο όγκο και πολλά άλλα. Εξερευνήστε την τάση τιμής CPHY εύκολα στη MEXC τώρα.

Περισσότερα για το CPHY

Πληροφορίες Τιμής CPHY

Τι είναι το CPHY

Επίσημος Ιστότοπος CPHY

Tokenomics CPHY

Προβλέψεις Τιμών CPHY

Cypher Tempre Λογότ.

Cypher Tempre Τιμή (CPHY)

Μη καταχωρημένο

Live Τιμή 1 CPHY σε USD

$0.0008774
$0.0008774$0.0008774
-7.50%1D
mexc
Αυτά τα δεδομένα token προέρχονται από τρίτους. Η MEXC ενεργεί αποκλειστικά ως συγκεντρωτής πληροφοριών. Εξερευνήστε άλλα εισηγμένα tokens στην αγορά MEXC Spot!
USD
Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Ζωντανό Διάγραμμα Τιμών
Τελευταία ενημέρωση σελίδας: 2025-11-02 21:08:33 (UTC+8)

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Πληροφορίες τιμής (USD)

Εύρος αλλαγής τιμών 24ώρου:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Κατώτ. 24H
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Υψηλ. 24H

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00222815
$ 0.00222815$ 0.00222815

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.53%

-7.58%

-26.88%

-26.88%

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) τιμή σε πραγματικό χρόνο είναι --. Κατά τη διάρκεια των τελευταίων 24 ωρών, έγιναν συναλλαγές CPHY μεταξύ ενός χαμηλού $ 0 και ενός υψηλού $ 0, δείχνοντας ενεργή μεταβλητότητα της αγοράς. Η υψηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών του CPHY είναι $ 0.00222815, ενώ η χαμηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών είναι $ 0.

Όσον αφορά τις βραχυπρόθεσμες επιδόσεις, το CPHY έχει αλλάξει κατά +2.53% την τελευταία ώρα, -7.58% τις τελευταίες 24 ώρες και -26.88% τις τελευταίες 7 ημέρες. Αυτό σας παρέχει μια γρήγορη επισκόπηση των τελευταίων τάσεων των τιμών και της δυναμικής της αγοράς στη MEXC.

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Πληροφορίες αγοράς

$ 877.40K
$ 877.40K$ 877.40K

--
----

$ 877.40K
$ 877.40K$ 877.40K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Η τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση του Cypher Tempre είναι $ 877.40K, με 24ωρο όγκο συναλλαγών --. Η κυκλοφορούσα προσφορά του CPHY είναι 1.00B, με συνολική προσφορά 1000000000.0. Η πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμησή (FDV) του είναι $ 877.40K

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Ιστορικό τιμών USD

Κατά τη διάρκεια της σημερινής ημέρας, η μεταβολή τιμής από Cypher Tempre σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Τις τελευταίες 30 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Cypher Tempre σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 60 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Cypher Tempre σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 90 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Cypher Tempre σε USD ήταν $ 0.

ΠερίοδοςΑλλαγή (USD)Αλλαγή (%)
Σήμερα$ 0-7.58%
30 ημέρες$ 0-54.74%
60 Ημέρες$ 0--
90 Ημέρες$ 0--

Τι είναι Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.

Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).

The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.

The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.

Core Foundational Pillars:

The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:

  1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):

    • This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
    • It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
    • By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.

  2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):

    • This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
    • Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
    • If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.

  3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):

    • Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
    • It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
    • When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.

Specialized Cognitive Systems

The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:

  • Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
  • Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.

In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).

Cypher Tempre Πρόβλεψη τιμής (USD)

Πόσο θα αξίζει το Cypher Tempre (CPHY) σε USD αύριο, την επόμενη εβδομάδα ή τον επόμενο μήνα; Πόσο θα μπορούσαν να αποτιμηθούν τα περιουσιακά σας στοιχεία Cypher Tempre (CPHY) το 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - ή ακόμη και σε 10 ή 20 χρόνια από τώρα; Χρησιμοποιήστε το εργαλείο πρόβλεψης τιμών μας για να εξερευνήσετε τόσο βραχυπρόθεσμες όσο και μακροπρόθεσμες προβλέψεις για το Cypher Tempre.

Ελέγξτε την Cypher Tempre πρόβλεψη τιμής τώρα!

CPHY σε Τοπικά Νομίσματα

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Tokenomics

Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Cypher Tempre (CPHY) μπορεί να προσφέρει βαθύτερη κατανόηση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας και των δυνατοτήτων ανάπτυξής του. Από τον τρόπο με τον οποίο διανέμονται τα token μέχρι τον τρόπο διαχείρισης της προσφοράς, τα tokenomics αποκαλύπτουν τη βασική δομή της οικονομίας ενός έργου. Μάθετε τα εκτεταμένα tokenomics του CPHY token τώρα!

Τα άτομα επίσης ρωτούν: Άλλες Ερωτήσεις Σχετικά με Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Πόσο αξίζει το Cypher Tempre (CPHY) σήμερα;
Η ζωντανή τιμή CPHY στο USD είναι 0 USD, ενημερώνεται σε πραγματικό χρόνο με τα τελευταία δεδομένα της αγοράς.
Ποια είναι η τρέχουσα τιμή CPHY σε USD;
Η τρέχουσα τιμή του CPHY σε USD είναι $ 0. Ελέγξτε τον μετατροπέα MEXC για ακριβή μετατροπή token.
Ποια είναι η κεφαλαιοποίηση της αγοράς του Cypher Tempre;
Η κεφαλαιοποίηση της αγοράς για το CPHY είναι $ 877.40K USD. . Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς = τρέχουσα τιμή × κυκλοφορούσα προσφορά. Δείχνει τη συνολική αγοραία αξία και την κατάταξη του token.
Ποιος είναι ο συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος του CPHY;
Ο συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος του CPHY είναι 1.00B USD.
Ποια ήταν η υψηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών (ATH) του CPHY;
Το CPHY πέτυχε τιμή ATH ύψους 0.00222815 USD.
Ποια ήταν η χαμηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών (ATL) του CPHY;
Το CPHY είχε τιμή ATL ύψους 0 USD.
Ποιος είναι ο όγκος συναλλαγών του CPHY;
Ο ζωντανός 24ωρος όγκος συναλλαγών για το CPHY είναι -- USD.
Θα ανέβει το CPHY υψηλότερα φέτος;
Το CPHY μπορεί να αυξηθεί φέτος ανάλογα με τις συνθήκες της αγοράς και τις εξελίξεις του έργου. Ελέγξτε την CPHY πρόβλεψη τιμής για μια πιο εμπεριστατωμένη ανάλυση.
Τελευταία ενημέρωση σελίδας: 2025-11-02 21:08:33 (UTC+8)

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Σημαντικές ενημερώσεις του κλάδου

Ώρα (UTC+8)ΤύποςΠληροφορίες
11-02 15:42:00Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
10-31 05:09:00Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions

