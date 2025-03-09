Geoff Preis (GEOFF)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Geoff (GEOFF) beträgt heute 0.00057582 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 575.82K USD. Der GEOFF zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Geoff Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 9.77K USD
- Die Preisänderung von Geoff im Tagesverlauf beträgt -7.29%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 1.00B USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von GEOFF zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue GEOFF-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Geoff zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Geoff zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Geoff zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Geoff zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|-7.29%
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Geoff: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
+1.34%
-7.29%
+10.03%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer who previously guided Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project centers on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or extensive utility. Its creator, who has chosen to disclose personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely heavily on speculative mechanisms or intricate features. No Utility, No Complex Features $GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. The project does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities. Instead, it underscores the cultural and social appeal of internet memes, aiming to build a community around lighthearted content rather than promising advanced technology or revenue-sharing models. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy; the token’s value proposition focuses on entertainment and collective participation, rather than the pursuit of long-term adoption in traditional use cases. Ethereum as the Chosen Network By launching on Ethereum, $GEOFF leverages the widespread adoption and familiarity of the ERC-20 token standard. This decision allows for seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), popular wallet applications, and other well-known tools within the broader Ethereum ecosystem. While the project does not claim to implement cutting-edge smart contracts or innovative protocols, the solidity of Ethereum’s underlying network offers a degree of reliability and security that can be reassuring to meme-coin enthusiasts. Personal Branding and Doxxed Developer The developer’s decision to be doxxed—revealing personal identity—stands out in a meme-coin market often characterized by anonymity. This openness aims to foster trust among participants who might be cautious about projects lacking verifiable track records. By highlighting experience in a previous meme coin that reportedly reached a nine-figure market cap, the developer positions $GEOFF as a venture led by someone with a degree of familiarity in navigating meme-driven markets. However, it is also stated that the new token is purely a personal-branded community coin, free from elaborate promises or attached functionalities. Community-Focused Strategy Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events. This approach aligns with the broader meme-coin trend, where humor, social sharing, and collective energy often drive engagement and trading volume more than foundational technology. Contract Address and Transparency $GEOFF operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions. According to the team, being transparent about the contract’s contents and parameters is a priority. This transparency extends to communication channels, where the developer and community members frequently interact, discuss token-related topics, and share memes. Although the project’s scope is limited to entertainment, the team views these open lines of communication as essential for sustaining interest in a low-utility coin. Summary In essence, $GEOFF is a meme-centric cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum, guided by a doxxed developer with prior meme-coin experience. It presents itself as a simple, humor-driven project without utility, advanced features, or a detailed roadmap. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases.
|1 GEOFF zu AUD
A$0.0009097956
|1 GEOFF zu GBP
￡0.0004433814
|1 GEOFF zu EUR
€0.0005297544
|1 GEOFF zu USD
$0.00057582
|1 GEOFF zu MYR
RM0.0025393662
|1 GEOFF zu TRY
₺0.020959848
|1 GEOFF zu JPY
¥0.0852386346
|1 GEOFF zu RUB
₽0.0512710128
|1 GEOFF zu INR
₹0.0501769548
|1 GEOFF zu IDR
Rp9.4396706208
|1 GEOFF zu PHP
₱0.032936904
|1 GEOFF zu EGP
￡E.0.0291767994
|1 GEOFF zu BRL
R$0.0033282396
|1 GEOFF zu CAD
C$0.0008234226
|1 GEOFF zu BDT
৳0.0700369866
|1 GEOFF zu NGN
₦0.872453673
|1 GEOFF zu UAH
₴0.0237583332
|1 GEOFF zu VES
Bs0.03685248
|1 GEOFF zu PKR
Rs0.1614253788
|1 GEOFF zu KZT
₸0.282813993
|1 GEOFF zu THB
฿0.019433925
|1 GEOFF zu TWD
NT$0.0189099288
|1 GEOFF zu CHF
Fr0.0005067216
|1 GEOFF zu HKD
HK$0.0044741214
|1 GEOFF zu MAD
.د.م0.0056027286
|1 GEOFF zu MXN
$0.0116661132