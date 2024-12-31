Ardor Preis (ARDR)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Ardor (ARDR) beträgt heute 0.09084 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 90.70M USD. Der ARDR zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Ardor Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 11.34M USD
- Die Preisänderung von Ardor im Tagesverlauf beträgt -0.60%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 998.47M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von ARDR zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue ARDR-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Ardor zu USD bei $ -0.00055666645967213.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Ardor zu USD bei $ -0.0247927886.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Ardor zu USD bei $ +0.0089197340.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Ardor zu USD bei $ +0.01521002548096377.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ -0.00055666645967213
|-0.60%
|30 Tage
|$ -0.0247927886
|-27.29%
|60 Tage
|$ +0.0089197340
|+9.82%
|90 Tage
|$ +0.01521002548096377
|+20.11%
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Ardor: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-0.38%
-0.60%
-1.52%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
|1 ARDR zu AUD
A$0.145344
|1 ARDR zu GBP
￡0.0717636
|1 ARDR zu EUR
€0.0872064
|1 ARDR zu USD
$0.09084
|1 ARDR zu MYR
RM0.4051464
|1 ARDR zu TRY
₺3.2084688
|1 ARDR zu JPY
¥14.2627884
|1 ARDR zu RUB
₽10.0369116
|1 ARDR zu INR
₹7.7640948
|1 ARDR zu IDR
Rp1,465.1610852
|1 ARDR zu PHP
₱5.2541856
|1 ARDR zu EGP
￡E.4.6173972
|1 ARDR zu BRL
R$0.5613912
|1 ARDR zu CAD
C$0.1299012
|1 ARDR zu BDT
৳10.8490212
|1 ARDR zu NGN
₦140.4013956
|1 ARDR zu UAH
₴3.819822
|1 ARDR zu VES
Bs4.63284
|1 ARDR zu PKR
Rs25.2816804
|1 ARDR zu KZT
₸47.6346792
|1 ARDR zu THB
฿3.1040028
|1 ARDR zu TWD
NT$2.97501
|1 ARDR zu CHF
Fr0.081756
|1 ARDR zu HKD
HK$0.7049184
|1 ARDR zu MAD
.د.م0.9156672