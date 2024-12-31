Akash Network Preis (AKT)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Akash Network (AKT) beträgt heute 2.9 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 716.35M USD. Der AKT zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Akash Network Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 11.06M USD
- Die Preisänderung von Akash Network im Tagesverlauf beträgt -0.05%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 247.44M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von AKT zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue AKT-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Akash Network zu USD bei $ -0.001601886145607.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Akash Network zu USD bei $ -0.9270403900.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Akash Network zu USD bei $ +0.6543246800.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Akash Network zu USD bei $ +0.2611371149152265.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ -0.001601886145607
|-0.05%
|30 Tage
|$ -0.9270403900
|-31.96%
|60 Tage
|$ +0.6543246800
|+22.56%
|90 Tage
|$ +0.2611371149152265
|+9.90%
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Akash Network: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-0.01%
-0.05%
-4.01%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
What is Akash Network? Akash Network is spearheading a paradigm shift in cloud computing, disrupting conventional cloud services, and pioneering a revolution in access to essential cloud resources. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Akash Network has developed an open-source, decentralized, marketplace for cloud computing, offering an unprecedented level of speed, efficiency, and affordability. This innovation is set to transform the way users perceive and utilize cloud services. What are the key features of Akash Network? Decentralized Cloud Computing: Akash Network, built on a blockchain-based framework, eliminates dependence on centralized cloud providers, offering superior security, transparency for users' data and transactions, and enhanced scalability. Permissionless Marketplace: By offering an open marketplace, Akash Network allows anyone with computational resources to become a cloud provider. Users can lease out their unused computing capacities, fostering competition and driving down prices. Flexible and Secure: With Akash, developers can effortlessly deploy applications and workloads. Moreover, the platform offers high security by using the native AKT token to ensure the integrity and authenticity of transactions on the network. Staking and Incentive Mechanism: Holders of the AKT token can participate in the network by staking their tokens. This not only helps secure the network but also earns them rewards. Interoperable Ecosystem: Akash Network is designed to be blockchain agnostic and is built on the Cosmos SDK, allowing for easy integration with other blockchain networks and fostering cross-chain collaborations. Eco-friendly: Compared to traditional cloud services, Akash Network is more energy-efficient. The network's consensus mechanism is based on Proof-of-Stake, which is considered to be more environmentally friendly than Proof-of-Work used by many other blockchain networks. How does GPU Marketplace benefit AI Hosting? One of the unique offerings of Akash Network is its GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) marketplace, which proves to be a game-changer for AI hosting. Leveraging its decentralized cloud, Akash Network provides a platform where individuals and businesses can rent out their idle GPU resources to those in need, particularly AI developers and researchers. Here’s why this is a groundbreaking feature: Cost-Effectiveness: Traditional cloud services are expensive, especially when renting GPUs for AI processing. Akash Network's open marketplace fosters competition, driving down the costs of GPU rentals and making it more affordable for AI researchers and developers. Scalability and Performance: With access to a decentralized pool of GPU resources, AI developers can easily scale their operations and computational power without the constraints of traditional cloud infrastructure. This translates to faster training and deployment of AI models. Security and Privacy: AI applications require processing sensitive data. Akash Network’s blockchain-based framework ensures that data is handled securely and transparently without the vulnerabilities of centralized systems. Democratizing AI: By lowering the barriers to entry in terms of cost and accessibility to GPU resources, Akash Network empowers a wider range of individuals and organizations, even at the early stage, to participate in AI development and hosting, contributing to innovation and technological advancement. Eco-Friendly Resource Utilization: By efficiently utilizing idle GPU resources through its marketplace, Akash Network dramatically minimizes environmental impact, in stark contrast to the significant ecological footprint associated with constructing and maintaining dedicated data centers. Akash Network's maximized resource efficiency enables it to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation, sustainability, and reducing carbon footprints. Global Accessibility: Akash Network’s global marketplace ensures that AI developers and researchers worldwide have equal access to GPU resources, irrespective of their geographical location. By providing an efficient, secure, and cost-effective alternative for AI hosting through its GPU marketplace, Akash Network is not only revolutionizing cloud computing but also making a substantial impact on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. What is AKT Token? AKT is the native cryptocurrency token of Akash Network. It is integral for securing the network, executing transactions and contracts, and incentivizing community participation through staking and rewards. As the ecosystem grows, AKT is anticipated to play an increasingly vital role in enabling and securing decentralized cloud services. The AKT 2.0 proposal introduces Take Rate and Provider Incentives to kick-start growth. Join the discussion for updates. What are the prospects for Akash? Akash Network is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in cloud computing. With its decentralized nature, coupled with a growing demand for secure, open, and affordable cloud solutions, Akash Network is well-positioned to become a pivotal player in the cloud computing industry. The ongoing developments and partnerships are expected to contribute significantly to its adoption and utility in the near future. Join Akash Network to be part of this groundbreaking venture in reshaping the cloud computing landscape! Please note: This is not financial advice. It’s always recommended to conduct your own research before making any investments.
|1 AKT zu AUD
A$4.64
|1 AKT zu GBP
￡2.291
|1 AKT zu EUR
€2.784
|1 AKT zu USD
$2.9
|1 AKT zu MYR
RM12.934
|1 AKT zu TRY
₺102.428
|1 AKT zu JPY
¥455.242
|1 AKT zu RUB
₽320.421
|1 AKT zu INR
₹247.892
|1 AKT zu IDR
Rp46,774.187
|1 AKT zu PHP
₱167.678
|1 AKT zu EGP
￡E.147.407
|1 AKT zu BRL
R$17.893
|1 AKT zu CAD
C$4.147
|1 AKT zu BDT
৳346.347
|1 AKT zu NGN
₦4,482.211
|1 AKT zu UAH
₴121.945
|1 AKT zu VES
Bs147.9
|1 AKT zu PKR
Rs807.099
|1 AKT zu KZT
₸1,520.702
|1 AKT zu THB
฿99.093
|1 AKT zu TWD
NT$94.975
|1 AKT zu CHF
Fr2.61
|1 AKT zu HKD
HK$22.504
|1 AKT zu MAD
.د.م29.232