Orange Pris (ORA)
Live prisen på Orange (ORA) i dag er 0.075409 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 8.15K USD. ORA til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Orange markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Orange Prisændring inden for dagen er -2.21%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 108.04K USD
Få opdateringer af ORA til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige ORA prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Orange til USD $ -0.00171076984021206.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Orange til USD $ -0.0069326660.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Orange til USD $ -0.0150811213.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Orange til USD $ -0.16930453476810218.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -0.00171076984021206
|-2.21%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0069326660
|-9.19%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0150811213
|-19.99%
|90 dage
|$ -0.16930453476810218
|-69.18%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Orange: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.13%
-2.21%
+14.85%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors. One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure. Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers. In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 ORA til VND
₫1,984.387835
|1 ORA til AUD
A$0.11839213
|1 ORA til GBP
￡0.05655675
|1 ORA til EUR
€0.06635992
|1 ORA til USD
$0.075409
|1 ORA til MYR
RM0.33029142
|1 ORA til TRY
₺2.88590243
|1 ORA til JPY
¥10.76463475
|1 ORA til RUB
₽6.258947
|1 ORA til INR
₹6.45651858
|1 ORA til IDR
Rp1,278.11845235
|1 ORA til KRW
₩107.88086949
|1 ORA til PHP
₱4.26965758
|1 ORA til EGP
￡E.3.84208855
|1 ORA til BRL
R$0.4298313
|1 ORA til CAD
C$0.10406442
|1 ORA til BDT
৳9.16143941
|1 ORA til NGN
₦121.8232395
|1 ORA til UAH
₴3.14832575
|1 ORA til VES
Bs6.108129
|1 ORA til PKR
Rs21.18163401
|1 ORA til KZT
₸39.11238603
|1 ORA til THB
฿2.52921786
|1 ORA til TWD
NT$2.45305477
|1 ORA til AED
د.إ0.27675103
|1 ORA til CHF
Fr0.06183538
|1 ORA til HKD
HK$0.58441975
|1 ORA til MAD
.د.م0.69753325
|1 ORA til MXN
$1.47952458