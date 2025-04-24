Exactly Wrapped Ether Pris (EXAWETH)
Live prisen på Exactly Wrapped Ether (EXAWETH) i dag er 1,780.29 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 0.00 USD. EXAWETH til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Exactly Wrapped Ether markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Exactly Wrapped Ether Prisændring inden for dagen er -0.39%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 0.00 USD
Få opdateringer af EXAWETH til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige EXAWETH prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Exactly Wrapped Ether til USD $ -7.11382407.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Exactly Wrapped Ether til USD $ -244.7459018370.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Exactly Wrapped Ether til USD $ -632.6370892980.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Exactly Wrapped Ether til USD $ -1,528.54.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -7.11382407
|-0.39%
|30 dage
|$ -244.7459018370
|-13.74%
|60 dage
|$ -632.6370892980
|-35.53%
|90 dage
|$ -1,528.54
|-46.19%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Exactly Wrapped Ether: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.86%
-0.39%
+12.11%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates. What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools. History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others. What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user. What can your token be used for? exaWETH is an exa-voucher. Users can supply their assets and increase the liquidity of the Variable Rate Pool, which will, in turn, provide liquidity to all the different Fixed Rate Pools as needed. Each deposit will mint an "Exactly Voucher" (exaVoucher) that uses the ERC-4626 standard, which will be provided to the user as a voucher for the deposited amount. These exaVouchers will periodically accrue variable earnings by increasing their value when withdrawing and exchanging back for the underlying assets.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 EXAWETH til VND
₫46,848,331.35
|1 EXAWETH til AUD
A$2,795.0553
|1 EXAWETH til GBP
￡1,335.2175
|1 EXAWETH til EUR
€1,566.6552
|1 EXAWETH til USD
$1,780.29
|1 EXAWETH til MYR
RM7,815.4731
|1 EXAWETH til TRY
₺68,202.9099
|1 EXAWETH til JPY
¥254,243.2149
|1 EXAWETH til RUB
₽147,764.07
|1 EXAWETH til INR
₹152,446.2327
|1 EXAWETH til IDR
Rp30,174,402.2535
|1 EXAWETH til KRW
₩2,546,900.6769
|1 EXAWETH til PHP
₱100,515.1734
|1 EXAWETH til EGP
￡E.90,723.5784
|1 EXAWETH til BRL
R$10,147.653
|1 EXAWETH til CAD
C$2,456.8002
|1 EXAWETH til BDT
৳216,287.4321
|1 EXAWETH til NGN
₦2,876,058.495
|1 EXAWETH til UAH
₴74,327.1075
|1 EXAWETH til VES
Bs144,203.49
|1 EXAWETH til PKR
Rs500,065.6581
|1 EXAWETH til KZT
₸923,383.0143
|1 EXAWETH til THB
฿59,764.3353
|1 EXAWETH til TWD
NT$57,930.6366
|1 EXAWETH til AED
د.إ6,533.6643
|1 EXAWETH til CHF
Fr1,459.8378
|1 EXAWETH til HKD
HK$13,797.2475
|1 EXAWETH til MAD
.د.م16,467.6825
|1 EXAWETH til MXN
$34,929.2898