Pine Cena (PINE)
Dnešní aktuální cena Pine (PINE) je 0.00126608 USD. Má aktuální tržní kapitalizaci $ 27.73K USD. Cena PINE na USD se aktualizuje v reálném čase.
Klíčová výkonnost Pine na trhu:
- objem obchodování za 24 h je -- USD
- změna ceny Pine během dne je -1.92%
- Má objem v oběhu 21.90M USD
Získejte aktualizace cen PINE na USD na MEXC v reálném čase. Zůstaňte informováni o nejnovějších datech a analýzách trhu. To je nutnost, pokud chcete dělat chytrá obchodní rozhodnutí na rychle se rozvíjejícím trhu s kryptoměnami. MEXC je vaše platforma pro přesné informace o cenách PINE.
Během dnešního dne byla změna ceny Pine na USD $ 0.
Za posledních 30 dní byla změna ceny Pine na USD $ -0.0004314251.
Za posledních 60 dní byla změna ceny Pine na USD $ -0.0006572968.
Za posledních 90 dní byla změna ceny Pine na USD $ -0.0017746194889866125.
|Období
|Změnit (USD)
|Změnit (%)
|Dnes
|$ 0
|-1.92%
|30 dní
|$ -0.0004314251
|-34.07%
|60 dní
|$ -0.0006572968
|-51.91%
|90 dní
|$ -0.0017746194889866125
|-58.36%
Objevte nejnovější analýzu ceny Pine: Nejnižší a nejvyšší za 24 h, hist. max. a denní změny:
--
-1.92%
-3.44%
Ponořte se do statistik trhu: tržní kapitalizace, objem za 24 h. a nabídka:
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon. $PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. $PINE is an integral and indispensable part of Pine, because without $PINE, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on Pine. Given that additional $PINE will be awarded to a user based only on its actual usage, activity and efforts made on Pine and/or proportionate to the frequency and volume of transactions, users of Pine and/or holders of $PINE which did not actively participate will not receive any $PINE incentives. $PINE Holders will have control over the PineDAO which governs both the Pine protocol and the Pine Platform and manages their future development. $PINE would allow holders to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and/or parameters of Pine, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of Pine; it does not entitle $PINE holders to vote on the operation and management of the Company, its affiliates, or their assets or the disposition of such assets to token holders, or select the board of directors of these entities, or determine the development direction of these entities, nor does $PINE constitute any equity interest in any of these entities or any collective investment scheme; the arrangement is not intended to be any form of joint venture or partnership). For example, users may propose usage of the PineDAO Treasury (which holds protocol funds) for platform/protocol maintenance, enhancements, grants, strategic partnership budgets, governance initiatives and other incentive programs. After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine. Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans. As their reward, these liquidity providers which help to promote adoption of Pine by staking or including assets to liquidity pools in exchange for LP tokens would be rewarded with $PINE, according to each user's relative contribution after various adjustment and correction parameters. By distributing $PINE in this manner, it ensures that the governance token will be distributed primarily to key network contributors and allow them to have a say in protocol parameters. Likewise, users which deposit their NFTs and take out loans may also participate in the user incentive programs. $PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
MEXC je přední kryptoměnová burza, které důvěřuje více než 10 milionů uživatelů po celém světě. Je známá jako burza s nejširším výběrem tokenů, nejrychlejšími listingy tokenů a nejnižšími poplatky za obchodování na trhu. Připojte se k MEXC a získejte špičkovou likviditu a nejkonkurenčnější poplatky na trhu!
Ceny kryptoměn podléhají vysokým tržním rizikům a volatilitě cen. Měli byste investovat do projektů a produktů, které dobře znáte a u kterých chápete související rizika. Před jakoukoli investicí byste měli pečlivě zvážit své investiční zkušenosti, finanční situaci, investiční cíle a toleranci k riziku a poradit se s nezávislým finančním poradcem. Tento materiál by neměl být vykládán jako finanční poradenství. Minulý výkon není spolehlivým ukazatelem budoucích výsledků. Hodnota vaší investice může klesnout stejně jako stoupnout a nemusí se vám vrátit investovaná částka. Za svá investiční rozhodnutí nesete výhradní odpovědnost. MEXC nenese odpovědnost za případné ztráty, které vám mohou vzniknout. Další informace naleznete v našich podmínkách používání a varování před rizikem. Pamatujte, že údaje týkající se výše uvedené kryptoměny (jako je její aktuální cena) jsou založeny na zdrojích třetích stran. Jsou vám předkládány ve stavu „jak leží a běží“, a to výhradně pro informační účely, bez jakékoli záruky nebo garance. Odkazy na stránky třetích stran také nejsou pod kontrolou společnosti MEXC. Společnost MEXC neodpovídá za spolehlivost a přesnost těchto stránek třetích stran ani jejich obsahu.
|1 PINE na VND
₫32.46355728
|1 PINE na AUD
A$0.001962424
|1 PINE na GBP
￡0.0009368992
|1 PINE na EUR
€0.0010888288
|1 PINE na USD
$0.00126608
|1 PINE na MYR
RM0.0055201088
|1 PINE na TRY
₺0.0484022384
|1 PINE na JPY
¥0.1782387424
|1 PINE na RUB
₽0.1027044096
|1 PINE na INR
₹0.107806712
|1 PINE na IDR
Rp21.458979832
|1 PINE na KRW
₩1.8009608176
|1 PINE na PHP
₱0.071660128
|1 PINE na EGP
￡E.0.0638990576
|1 PINE na BRL
R$0.007343264
|1 PINE na CAD
C$0.0017471904
|1 PINE na BDT
৳0.1537527552
|1 PINE na NGN
₦2.0322229904
|1 PINE na UAH
₴0.0523777296
|1 PINE na VES
Bs0.1012864
|1 PINE na PKR
Rs0.35513544
|1 PINE na KZT
₸0.6590706048
|1 PINE na THB
฿0.0418059616
|1 PINE na TWD
NT$0.041084296
|1 PINE na AED
د.إ0.0046465136
|1 PINE na CHF
Fr0.001012864
|1 PINE na HKD
HK$0.00981212
|1 PINE na MAD
.د.م0.0116859184
|1 PINE na MXN
$0.0249797584