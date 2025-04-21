district0x Cena (DNT)
Dnešní aktuální cena district0x (DNT) je 0.02606231 USD. Má aktuální tržní kapitalizaci $ 19.68M USD. Cena DNT na USD se aktualizuje v reálném čase.
Klíčová výkonnost district0x na trhu:
- objem obchodování za 24 h je -- USD
- změna ceny district0x během dne je -2.29%
- Má objem v oběhu 751.22M USD
Získejte aktualizace cen DNT na USD na MEXC v reálném čase. Zůstaňte informováni o nejnovějších datech a analýzách trhu. To je nutnost, pokud chcete dělat chytrá obchodní rozhodnutí na rychle se rozvíjejícím trhu s kryptoměnami. MEXC je vaše platforma pro přesné informace o cenách DNT.
Během dnešního dne byla změna ceny district0x na USD $ -0.00061216926449548.
Za posledních 30 dní byla změna ceny district0x na USD $ -0.0010951929.
Za posledních 60 dní byla změna ceny district0x na USD $ -0.0062638520.
Za posledních 90 dní byla změna ceny district0x na USD $ -0.01488378765118507.
|Období
|Změnit (USD)
|Změnit (%)
|Dnes
|$ -0.00061216926449548
|-2.29%
|30 dní
|$ -0.0010951929
|-4.20%
|60 dní
|$ -0.0062638520
|-24.03%
|90 dní
|$ -0.01488378765118507
|-36.34%
Objevte nejnovější analýzu ceny district0x: Nejnižší a nejvyšší za 24 h, hist. max. a denní změny:
-0.29%
-2.29%
+5.99%
Ponořte se do statistik trhu: tržní kapitalizace, objem za 24 h. a nabídka:
The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts. The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality. While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x. District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem. By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.
MEXC je přední kryptoměnová burza, které důvěřuje více než 10 milionů uživatelů po celém světě. Je známá jako burza s nejširším výběrem tokenů, nejrychlejšími listingy tokenů a nejnižšími poplatky za obchodování na trhu. Připojte se k MEXC a získejte špičkovou likviditu a nejkonkurenčnější poplatky na trhu!
Ceny kryptoměn podléhají vysokým tržním rizikům a volatilitě cen. Měli byste investovat do projektů a produktů, které dobře znáte a u kterých chápete související rizika. Před jakoukoli investicí byste měli pečlivě zvážit své investiční zkušenosti, finanční situaci, investiční cíle a toleranci k riziku a poradit se s nezávislým finančním poradcem. Tento materiál by neměl být vykládán jako finanční poradenství. Minulý výkon není spolehlivým ukazatelem budoucích výsledků. Hodnota vaší investice může klesnout stejně jako stoupnout a nemusí se vám vrátit investovaná částka. Za svá investiční rozhodnutí nesete výhradní odpovědnost. MEXC nenese odpovědnost za případné ztráty, které vám mohou vzniknout. Další informace naleznete v našich podmínkách používání a varování před rizikem. Pamatujte, že údaje týkající se výše uvedené kryptoměny (jako je její aktuální cena) jsou založeny na zdrojích třetích stran. Jsou vám předkládány ve stavu „jak leží a běží“, a to výhradně pro informační účely, bez jakékoli záruky nebo garance. Odkazy na stránky třetích stran také nejsou pod kontrolou společnosti MEXC. Společnost MEXC neodpovídá za spolehlivost a přesnost těchto stránek třetích stran ani jejich obsahu.
|1 DNT na VND
₫668.26369071
|1 DNT na AUD
A$0.0403965805
|1 DNT na GBP
￡0.0192861094
|1 DNT na EUR
€0.0224135866
|1 DNT na USD
$0.02606231
|1 DNT na MYR
RM0.1136316716
|1 DNT na TRY
₺0.995580242
|1 DNT na JPY
¥3.6654032784
|1 DNT na RUB
₽2.1159989489
|1 DNT na INR
₹2.2186844503
|1 DNT na IDR
Rp441.7340015365
|1 DNT na KRW
₩36.9675623733
|1 DNT na PHP
₱1.4748661229
|1 DNT na EGP
￡E.1.3158860319
|1 DNT na BRL
R$0.151161398
|1 DNT na CAD
C$0.0359659878
|1 DNT na BDT
৳3.1650069264
|1 DNT na NGN
₦41.8333956503
|1 DNT na UAH
₴1.0792402571
|1 DNT na VES
Bs2.0849848
|1 DNT na PKR
Rs7.3352371495
|1 DNT na KZT
₸13.5740329173
|1 DNT na THB
฿0.8618805917
|1 DNT na TWD
NT$0.8457219595
|1 DNT na AED
د.إ0.0956486777
|1 DNT na CHF
Fr0.020849848
|1 DNT na HKD
HK$0.2022435256
|1 DNT na MAD
.د.م0.2408157444
|1 DNT na MXN
$0.5110818991