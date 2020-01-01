ChainNet (CNET) এর টোকেনোমিক্স
ChainNet (CNET) এর তথ্য
ChainNet is a cutting-edge web3 browser that revolutionizes how users interact with the decentralized web. By leveraging innovative technologies like the web:// protocol and integrating AI-powered search, ChainNet is designed to unlock the full potential of web3 and redefine the browsing experience.
Key Features1. Decentralized Web Hosting
With ChainNet, you can host your informational websites directly on-chain. This innovative approach eliminates the need for third-party hosting services, making your content censorship-resistant and fully decentralized. HTML, CSS, and JavaScript can be embedded within smart contracts, allowing the browser to render complete web pages directly from the blockchain.
2. The web:// Protocol
ChainNet introduces the web:// protocol, a groundbreaking feature that allows users to browse smart contracts as if they were traditional web addresses. By simply entering a contract address using web://, users can instantly access the associated on-chain content, including hosted websites and more.
3. AI-Powered Search with Bittensor
In partnership with Bittensor AI, ChainNet features an advanced AI search engine that can scour the web for off-chain content linked to smart contracts. Whether the content is stored on-chain or elsewhere, ChainNet’s AI capabilities ensure that you can always find what you need.
4. Privacy-Focused Browsing
ChainNet is designed with privacy at its core. Users enjoy a secure, ad-free browsing experience without the need for KYC or invasive tracking. Your data is yours, and with ChainNet, you can browse the decentralized web without compromising your privacy.
ChainNet (CNET) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ
ChainNet (CNET) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।
ChainNet (CNET) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ
ChainNet (CNET) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।
মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:
মোট সরবরাহ:
সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক CNET টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:
মোট কতগুলো CNET টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।
মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:
নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।
ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?
উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।
সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।
স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।
নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।
এখন যেহেতু আপনি CNET এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, CNETটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!
CNET এর প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন
জানতে চান কোথায় CNET এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে? আমাদের CNET প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন পৃষ্ঠাটি মার্কেটের মনোভাব, ঐতিহাসিক ট্রেন্ড এবং প্রযুক্তিগত সূচকগুলোকে একত্রিত করে একটি ভবিষ্যৎমুখী দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি প্রদান করে।
ডিসক্লেইমার
এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।