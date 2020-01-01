dogwifhat sol (WIF) এর টোকেনোমিক্স
dogwifhat sol (WIF) এর তথ্য
dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ
dogwifhat sol (WIF) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।
dogwifhat sol (WIF) এর বিস্তারিত টোকেন কাঠামো
WIF টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2023. It is an SPL token with a fixed maximum supply and is primarily used for speculative trading and community engagement, with no underlying utility or protocol incentives.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: SPL token on Solana
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Minting: The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses.
- Burn Mechanism: No burning or buyback mechanisms are featured or planned.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Public/Private Sale
|No tokens were sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales occurred
|Team/Advisors
|No verifiable information on team or advisor allocations; team is anonymous
|Community/Other
|Entire supply minted to a single wallet, then distributed to various addresses
|Top 10 Holders (as of Jan 2024)
|~21.66% of supply (~216.34M WIF) held by top 10 addresses; largest single holder ~6.81%
- Note: The lack of transparency on initial distribution means the exact allocation breakdown is not publicly available.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Utility
|Purely speculative; no protocol utility, governance, or access rights
|Incentives
|No staking, liquidity mining, or rewards for holding or using WIF
|Claims/Rights
|No claims on capital, profits, voting, or other legal rights
|Platform Usage
|Tradable on both centralized (e.g., Binance, Gate.io, MEXC) and decentralized exchanges
- No staking, liquidity provision, or on-chain incentive mechanisms exist for WIF.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Locking
|No vesting, lockups, or scheduled unlocks; all tokens were liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or time-based release schedule
- No vesting contracts or time-locked allocations are present.
Additional Notes
- Governance: WIF does not confer governance rights.
- Concentration: As of early 2024, the top 10 holders control over 21% of the supply, with the largest single wallet holding nearly 7%.
- Team: The team is anonymous, and there is no public information about their token holdings or compensation.
- Transparency: There is no whitepaper, and all information is sourced from the official website and public blockchain data.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|No public/private sale; distribution details unclear; top holders control ~21%
|Usage/Incentives
|No utility, staking, or rewards; purely speculative
|Locking/Unlocking
|No vesting or lockups; all tokens liquid from launch
|Team/Advisor Tokens
|No public info; team is anonymous
Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no protocol utility, incentives, or vesting, and a highly concentrated initial distribution. Its value is driven by market speculation and community engagement rather than underlying economic mechanisms or utility.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ
dogwifhat sol (WIF) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।
মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:
মোট সরবরাহ:
সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক WIF টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:
মোট কতগুলো WIF টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।
মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:
নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।
ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?
উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।
সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।
স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।
নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।
এখন যেহেতু আপনি WIF এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, WIFটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!
কীভাবে WIF কিনবেন
আপনার পোর্টফোলিওতে dogwifhat sol (WIF) যোগ করতে আগ্রহী? MEXC ক্রেডিট কার্ড, ব্যাংক ট্রান্সফার এবং পিয়ার-টু-পিয়ার ট্রেডিং সহ বিভিন্ন পদ্ধতিতে WIF ক্রয় সমর্থন করে। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC ক্রিপ্টো কেনাকাটা সহজ এবং নিরাপদ করে তোলে।
dogwifhat sol (WIF) এর প্রাইস হিস্টরি
WIFএর প্রাইস হিস্টরি বিশ্লেষণ ব্যবহারকারীদেরকে অতীতের মার্কেটের গতিবিধি, গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সাপোর্ট/রেজিস্ট্যান্স লেভেল এবং অস্থিরতার ধরণ বুঝতে সহায়তা করে। আপনি সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ ট্র্যাক করছেন বা ট্রেন্ড সনাক্ত করছেন, যা হিস্টোরিকাল ডেটা প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন এবং টেকনিক্যাল অ্যানালাইসিসের একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অংশ।
WIF এর প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন
জানতে চান কোথায় WIF এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে? আমাদের WIF প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন পৃষ্ঠাটি মার্কেটের মনোভাব, ঐতিহাসিক ট্রেন্ড এবং প্রযুক্তিগত সূচকগুলোকে একত্রিত করে একটি ভবিষ্যৎমুখী দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি প্রদান করে।
আপনি কেন MEXC বেছে নেবেন?
MEXC বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টো এক্সচেঞ্জগুলোর মধ্যে একটি, বিশ্বব্যাপী লক্ষ লক্ষ ব্যবহারকারীর দ্বারা বিশ্বস্ত। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC হল আপনার ক্রিপ্টোয় প্রবেশের সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায়।
ডিসক্লেইমার
এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।
