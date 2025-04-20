VINE টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

Vine Coin (VINE) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain by Rus Yusupov, co-founder of the original Vine platform. Its token economics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, long-term commitment, and community growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Blockchain & Standard: Solana, using the SPL token standard.

Solana, using the SPL token standard. Consensus: Joint Proof of Stake and Proof of History.

Joint Proof of Stake and Proof of History. Maximum Supply: 1 billion VINE tokens.

1 billion VINE tokens. Current Circulation: 999 million VINE (as of early 2025), with a focus on liquidity.

Allocation Mechanism

The token supply is distributed across several categories, each with distinct vesting and unlocking schedules:

Category Allocation (%) Unlocking/Locking Details Initial Coin Offering (ICO) 33% Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at launch Team 20% Gradual vesting, locked to incentivize long-term commitment Community & Ecosystem Initiatives 24% Released over time to support ecosystem growth Existing Investors 13% Vested, gradual unlocking for early backers/private sale participants Ecosystem Fund 2.4% For partnerships and ecosystem development, released over time Livestreaming 3% For platform promotion and adoption, released as needed Foundation 2% Locked for long-term sustainability and planning Liquidity & Exchanges 2.6% Reserved for exchange liquidity, unlocked as needed Dev Wallet 5% (of 1B supply) Locked until April 20, 2025, to demonstrate project stability

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: VINE is intended as a meme coin and a symbol of support for the Vine legacy, not as a security or investment contract.

VINE is intended as a meme coin and a symbol of support for the Vine legacy, not as a security or investment contract. Ecosystem Participation: Tokens are used to incentivize community engagement, content creation, and participation in campaigns (e.g., airdrops, hashtag campaigns, influencer collaborations).

Tokens are used to incentivize community engagement, content creation, and participation in campaigns (e.g., airdrops, hashtag campaigns, influencer collaborations). Staking: Users can stake VINE tokens on supported platforms to earn rewards, contributing to network security and growth.

Users can stake VINE tokens on supported platforms to earn rewards, contributing to network security and growth. Trading: VINE is available for trading on major exchanges (e.g., Bybit, BYDFi, OKX), with high liquidity and active trading pairs.

VINE is available for trading on major exchanges (e.g., Bybit, BYDFi, OKX), with high liquidity and active trading pairs. Airdrops & Campaigns: Regular airdrop campaigns and partnership announcements drive user acquisition and ecosystem expansion.

Locking Mechanism

Team & Investor Tokens: Subject to vesting schedules, with gradual unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.

Subject to vesting schedules, with gradual unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment. Dev Wallet: 5% of total supply locked until April 20, 2025.

5% of total supply locked until April 20, 2025. Foundation & Ecosystem Funds: Locked and released in phases to support ongoing development and sustainability.

Unlocking Time and Schedule

Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) are unlocked at launch for initial distribution.

33% of tokens (ICO) are unlocked at launch for initial distribution. Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations (team, investors, community, etc.) are unlocked linearly or in staggered phases from mid-2025 to mid-2029.

Remaining allocations (team, investors, community, etc.) are unlocked linearly or in staggered phases from mid-2025 to mid-2029. Full Unlock: By July 2029, 100% of the total supply will be unlocked and in circulation.

By July 2029, 100% of the total supply will be unlocked and in circulation. Dev Wallet Unlock: Scheduled for April 20, 2025.

Summary Table

Category Allocation (%) Unlocking Schedule Initial Coin Offering (ICO) 33% Immediate Team 20% Gradual (2025–2029) Community & Ecosystem Initiatives 24% Gradual (2025–2029) Existing Investors 13% Gradual (2025–2029) Ecosystem Fund 2.4% Gradual (2025–2029) Livestreaming 3% As needed Foundation 2% Gradual (2025–2029) Liquidity & Exchanges 2.6% As needed Dev Wallet 5% Locked until April 20, 2025

Additional Notes

Vesting Strategy: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize risks of sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term commitment, and foster sustainable ecosystem growth.

The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize risks of sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term commitment, and foster sustainable ecosystem growth. Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting the project's emphasis on user engagement and platform development.

A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting the project's emphasis on user engagement and platform development. Risk Disclosure: VINE is highly volatile, with no guarantee of future utility or value. It is not intended as an investment vehicle.

Conclusion

Vine Coin’s token economics are structured to balance immediate liquidity with long-term ecosystem incentives. The progressive unlocking, significant community allocation, and clear vesting schedules aim to support both stability and growth, while the locking mechanisms ensure that key stakeholders remain aligned with the project’s long-term vision.