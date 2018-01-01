S টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

Overview

Sonic (S), the successor to Fantom (FTM), is a Layer 1 blockchain project with a new token economic model following its rebrand and network upgrade in 2024. The S token is set to launch in December 2024, with a total initial supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum supply of FTM. FTM holders can swap their tokens for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after launch.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply: 3.18 billion S tokens at launch (December 2024).

3.18 billion S tokens at launch (December 2024). FTM to S Conversion: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months post-launch. For the first 90 days, swaps are bidirectional; after that, only FTM-to-S swaps are allowed.

FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months post-launch. For the first 90 days, swaps are bidirectional; after that, only FTM-to-S swaps are allowed. Inflation: For the first four years, Sonic will migrate Fantom Opera’s remaining inflationary FTM block rewards to S, distributing ~70.07 million S per year (~2.21% of initial supply) to Sonic validators. After four years, S will become inflationary, with a target annual inflation rate of 1.75% (if 50% of supply is staked) for block rewards. Six months after launch, S will also have an additional inflationary emission of 1.5% of the initial supply (~47.63 million S) per year for six years, directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding, with unused tokens burned at year-end.



Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (S) % of Initial Supply Notes Token Sales (Fantom era) ~1.33 billion ~41.89% Includes seed, private, and public sales (2018) Sonic Labs Innovator Fund 200 million ~6.3% For grants, infrastructure, and partner migration Airdrop (6 months post-launch) 190.5 million 6.0% To historic Fantom Opera and new Sonic users Operational Funding (6 years) ~47.63 million/yr 1.5%/yr For Sonic Labs, unused tokens burned Validator Incentives (first 4 yrs) ~70.07 million/yr 2.21%/yr Migrated from Fantom Opera block rewards

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking: S tokens can be staked to secure the network and earn block rewards. Validators and delegators participate in consensus and receive incentives.

S tokens can be staked to secure the network and earn block rewards. Validators and delegators participate in consensus and receive incentives. Grants & Ecosystem: The Sonic Labs Innovator Fund (200M S) is used for grants to developers, infrastructure partners, and ecosystem growth.

The Sonic Labs Innovator Fund (200M S) is used for grants to developers, infrastructure partners, and ecosystem growth. Airdrops: 190.5M S will be airdropped to reward both historic Fantom users and new Sonic users.

190.5M S will be airdropped to reward both historic Fantom users and new Sonic users. Operational Funding: Inflationary emissions support Sonic Labs’ operations, business development, and community growth, with a burn mechanism for unused tokens.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock-up: S token staking on Sonic will have a maximum lock-up period of 14 days, designed to support liquid staking protocols and provide flexibility.

S token staking on Sonic will have a maximum lock-up period of 14 days, designed to support liquid staking protocols and provide flexibility. FTM Staking Migration: Users with locked FTM on Fantom Opera can unlock and bridge their tokens to Sonic immediately upon launch.

Unlocking Time

FTM to S Swap: Available for six months post-launch (bidirectional for 90 days, then FTM-to-S only).

Available for six months post-launch (bidirectional for 90 days, then FTM-to-S only). Airdrop: 190.5M S will be distributed six months after launch.

190.5M S will be distributed six months after launch. Staking Unlock: S tokens staked on Sonic can be unlocked after a maximum of 14 days.

S tokens staked on Sonic can be unlocked after a maximum of 14 days. Operational Funding Unlock: Emissions for operational funding begin six months after launch and continue for six years, with annual burns of unused tokens.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 3.18B S at launch; FTM-to-S swap (1:1, 6 months); inflation after 4 years Allocation Sales, grants, airdrop, validator rewards, operational funding Usage/Incentives Staking, grants, airdrop, operational support Locking Max 14-day lock for staking; immediate unlock for FTM stakers migrating to Sonic Unlocking FTM-to-S swap (6 months); airdrop (6 months post-launch); staking unlock (14 days max)

Additional Notes

The S token will only exist on Sonic, while FTM will remain on Fantom Opera.

The tokenomics are designed to incentivize early adoption, ecosystem growth, and long-term network security.

All unused operational funding emissions are burned annually, introducing a deflationary aspect to the inflation schedule.

For more details, see the official Sonic documentation and governance proposals.