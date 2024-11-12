PEAQ টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

Overview

Peaq is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), with its native token $PEAQ serving as the backbone for transactions, governance, and incentivization within the ecosystem. The tokenomics are structured to support long-term growth, robust network security, and broad community participation.

Token Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply: 4,200,000,000 PEAQ tokens.

4,200,000,000 PEAQ tokens. Issuance Model: Disinflationary, with a managed supply expansion to ensure sustainable growth.

Disinflationary, with a managed supply expansion to ensure sustainable growth. Inflation: A portion of tokens is released via inflation mechanisms, contributing to ongoing network incentives.

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation is diversified across community, team, investors, ecosystem, and security, with detailed vesting and unlocking schedules. Below is a summary table of key allocations and their mechanisms:

Allocation Recipient % of Total TGE Release Cliff & Vesting Details Unlock Start Unlock Granularity Total Amount Community Campaigns 20% Varies Some instant, some with cliffs/vesting 2024-11-12 Instant/Monthly 84000000+ Core Team (Core Contributors) 11.5% 0% 9-month cliff, 36-month linear vesting 2025-08-12 Monthly 483,000,000 EoT Labs 8.5% 0% 9-month cliff, 36-month linear vesting 2025-08-12 Monthly 357,000,000 Network Security 3.4583% 0% No cliff or vesting 2024-11-12 Instant 145,248,600 Ecosystem & Treasury 9% 0% No cliff or vesting 2024-11-12 Instant 378,000,000 Pre-Seed 7% 3.75% 6-month cliff, 24-month linear vesting 2025-05-12 Monthly 282,975,000 Seed 5% 6.25% 6-month cliff, 24-month linear vesting 2025-05-12 Monthly 196,875,000 Pre-launch Private Sale 9% 7.5% 6-month cliff, 18-month linear vesting 2025-05-12 Monthly 349,650,000 Private Sale 13% 7.5% 6-month cliff, 18-month linear vesting 2025-05-12 Monthly 505,050,000 Community Sale(s) 5% 100% No cliff or vesting 2024-11-12 Instant 252,000,000 Grants 1.77% 0% No cliff or vesting 2024-11-12 Instant 74,291,837.77 Market Making & Liquidity 3.75% 100% No cliff or vesting 2024-11-12 Instant 157,500,000 Early Adopters Campaign 2.53% 0% 3-month cliff, no linear vesting 2025-02-12 Instant 106,260,000 Get Real Campaign 5% 0% 3-month cliff, no linear vesting 2025-02-12 Instant 210,000,000

Note: TGE = Token Generation Event. Some allocations (e.g., Community Reserve, Expansion Reserve, Security Reserve) are released instantly with no cliff or vesting.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility: $PEAQ is used for: Transaction fees (for both people and machines) Staking (Delegated Proof of Stake consensus) Network governance (voting on upgrades, grants, and economic policies) Machine trustworthiness and identity (self-sovereign Machine IDs) Access to DePIN functions and services

$PEAQ is used for: Incentives: Staking rewards for validators and nominators Community campaigns and grants to incentivize ecosystem growth Machine and device onboarding rewards Revenue sharing for tokenized machine services (e.g., Machine DeFi, RWA tokenization)



Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Cliffs: Many allocations have a cliff period (e.g., 6 or 9 months) before tokens begin to vest.

Many allocations have a cliff period (e.g., 6 or 9 months) before tokens begin to vest. Vesting: Linear vesting is common, with periods ranging from 18 to 36 months for team, investor, and lab allocations.

Linear vesting is common, with periods ranging from 18 to 36 months for team, investor, and lab allocations. Instant Unlocks: Some allocations (e.g., Community Sale, Market Making) are unlocked instantly at TGE.

Some allocations (e.g., Community Sale, Market Making) are unlocked instantly at TGE. Staking: As of Q2 2025, 29.3% of total issuance was staked, with staking participation peaking above 40% before declining.

Unlocking Timeline

Initial Unlocks: Major unlocks began at mainnet launch (November 2024), with subsequent unlocks scheduled monthly or instantly depending on allocation.

Major unlocks began at mainnet launch (November 2024), with subsequent unlocks scheduled monthly or instantly depending on allocation. Future Unlocks: Large tranches for team and labs unlock monthly through August 2028.

Large tranches for team and labs unlock monthly through August 2028. Quarterly Highlights: For example, Q3 2025 will see 327.3M tokens unlocked, with the largest shares going to investors and the community.

Tokenomics Table (Summary)

Category % Allocation Unlock Mechanism Vesting/Cliff Details Community Campaigns 20% Mixed (instant, cliff, vesting) 36-month vesting, some no lock-up Core Contributors 11.5% 9-month cliff, 36-month vesting Monthly unlocks EoT Labs 8.5% 9-month cliff, 36-month vesting Monthly unlocks Investors (Seed, Private, Pre-Seed, Pre-Launch) ~34% 6-month cliff, 18-24 month vesting Monthly unlocks Ecosystem & Treasury 9% Instant No cliff or vesting Network Security 3.5% Instant No cliff or vesting Staking Dynamic Liquid, user-driven 29.3% staked as of Q2 2025

Additional Insights

Network Activity: Despite price and market cap declines in 2025, network usage (transactions, active users, machine onboarding) surged, indicating strong utility-driven demand.

Despite price and market cap declines in 2025, network usage (transactions, active users, machine onboarding) surged, indicating strong utility-driven demand. Revenue: Protocol revenue is generated from transaction fees, with $21.6k in Q2 2025 and cumulative growth over time.

Protocol revenue is generated from transaction fees, with $21.6k in Q2 2025 and cumulative growth over time. Governance: On-chain governance is planned, with token holders gaining voting rights on protocol decisions.

Conclusion

Peaq’s tokenomics are designed to balance early ecosystem growth, long-term sustainability, and robust security. The allocation and unlocking schedules are transparent, with a strong focus on incentivizing community participation, rewarding contributors, and supporting the machine economy. The combination of staking, vesting, and utility-driven demand underpins the economic model, while the unlocking timeline ensures gradual distribution to avoid market shocks.

For further details, see the official documentation and launch details.