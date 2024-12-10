PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

নামPEAQ

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.475

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00

মার্কেট শেয়ার%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.35%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ1,100,977,046.4340925

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ0

মোট সাপ্লাই4,309,525,654.580653

সার্কুলেশন রেট%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.05784783537206197,2025-08-02

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনPEAQEVM

ভূমিকাpeaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceডিসক্লেইমার: cmc দ্বারা প্রদত্ত ডেটা এবং এটি বিনিয়োগের পরামর্শ হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা উচিত নয়।

MEXC হল ক্রিপ্টো পরিচালনা করার আপনার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায় ক্রিপ্টো কেনা, ট্রেডিং এবং আয়ের জন্য বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি এক্সচেঞ্জটিকে এক্সপ্লোর করুন। Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH এবং 3,000 এর বেশি অল্টকয়েন ট্রেড করুন।
খুঁজুন
ফেভারিট
PEAQ/USDC
peaq network
----
--
24h হাই
--
24h লো
--
24h ভলিউম (PEAQ)
--
24 ঘণ্টা পরিমাণ (USDC)
--
চার্ট
তথ্য
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
মার্কেট ট্রেড
স্পট
ওপেন অর্ডার（0）
অর্ডার হিস্টরি
ট্রেডের হিস্টরি
ওপেন পজিশন (0)
MEXC হল ক্রিপ্টো পরিচালনা করার আপনার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায় ক্রিপ্টো কেনা, ট্রেডিং এবং আয়ের জন্য বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি এক্সচেঞ্জটিকে এক্সপ্লোর করুন। Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH এবং 3,000 এর বেশি অল্টকয়েন ট্রেড করুন।
PEAQ/USDC
--
--
‎--
24h হাই
--
24h লো
--
24h ভলিউম (PEAQ)
--
24 ঘণ্টা পরিমাণ (USDC)
--
চার্ট
অর্ডার বুক
মার্কেট ট্রেড
তথ্য
ওপেন অর্ডার（0）
অর্ডার হিস্টরি
ট্রেডের হিস্টরি
ওপেন পজিশন (0)
Loading...