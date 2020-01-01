NEAR টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

NEAR Protocol’s token economics are designed to support a decentralized, scalable, and sustainable ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with relevant tables and detailed explanations.

Issuance Mechanism

Genesis Supply: NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion NEAR tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020.

NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion NEAR tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020. Inflation: NEAR is an inflationary token, with a fixed ~5% annual inflation rate based on the total token supply. This inflation is used to pay network validators and support protocol operations.

NEAR is an inflationary token, with a fixed ~5% annual inflation rate based on the total token supply. This inflation is used to pay network validators and support protocol operations. Dynamic Inflation: Actual inflation can be lower than 5% due to the burning of transaction and storage fees. If network usage is high, the protocol can even become deflationary.

Issuance and Inflation Table

Avg # of Tx/Day Min NEAR in Fees/Day NEAR Mint/Day Annual Inflation 1,000 0.1 136,986 5.000% 10,000 1 136,985 5.000% 100,000 10 136,976 5.000% 1,000,000 100 136,886 4.996% 10,000,000 1,000 135,986 4.964% 100,000,000 10,000 126,986 4.635% 1,000,000,000 100,000 36,986 1.350% 1,500,000,000 150,000 -13,014 -0.475% 2,000,000,000 200,000 -63,014 -2.300%

This table demonstrates how increased network usage (and thus more fees burned) can reduce or even reverse inflation.

Allocation Mechanism

At genesis, the 1 billion NEAR tokens were allocated as follows (as of Dec. 18, 2024):

Allocation Category Amount (NEAR) % of Initial Supply Community Grants & Programs 172,000,000 17.20% Operations Grants 114,000,000 11.40% Foundation Endowment 100,000,000 10.00% Early Ecosystem 117,000,000 11.70% Community Treasury (2023) ~5,660,000 ~0.57%

Note: The project team controls the above allocations, but wallet addresses are not publicly disclosed. Allocation values may differ from initial allocations due to subsequent distributions and vesting.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking & Delegation: NEAR is a Proof-of-Stake network. Validators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards. Token holders can delegate their NEAR to validators.

NEAR is a Proof-of-Stake network. Validators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards. Token holders can delegate their NEAR to validators. Transaction Fees: NEAR is used to pay for computation and storage on the network. 70% of transaction fees are burned, and 30% are rebated to smart contracts involved in the transaction.

NEAR is used to pay for computation and storage on the network. 70% of transaction fees are burned, and 30% are rebated to smart contracts involved in the transaction. Medium of Exchange & Unit of Account: NEAR is used across applications for payments, access, and as a unit of account.

NEAR is used across applications for payments, access, and as a unit of account. Governance (Future): A proposal is under discussion to introduce vote-escrowed NEAR (veNEAR), where users lock NEAR to gain voting power and governance rewards.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock: NEAR tokens staked for network validation are locked for the duration of the staking period.

NEAR tokens staked for network validation are locked for the duration of the staking period. veNEAR (Proposed): Under the proposed governance framework, users can lock NEAR for veNEAR, a non-transferable token granting voting power. The lock duration ranges from a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 48 months. Rewards for veNEAR holders are sourced from the protocol treasury and inflation.

Unlocking Time

Staking Unlock: Staked NEAR can be unstaked according to protocol rules, typically after a set unbonding period.

Staked NEAR can be unstaked according to protocol rules, typically after a set unbonding period. veNEAR Unlock (Proposed): Locked NEAR for veNEAR will be unlocked after the chosen lock duration (3–48 months), after which the original NEAR can be withdrawn.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance ~5% annual inflation, adjusted by transaction fee burns Allocation Community, operations, foundation, ecosystem, treasury Usage Staking, transaction fees, payments, governance (future) Incentives Validator rewards (90% of inflation), protocol treasury (10% of inflation), veNEAR APY Locking Staking lock, veNEAR lock (3–48 months, proposed) Unlocking Unstaking period for validators; veNEAR unlocks after lock duration

Additional Notes

Deflationary Potential: If network usage is high, the burning of transaction fees can outpace inflation, making NEAR deflationary.

If network usage is high, the burning of transaction fees can outpace inflation, making NEAR deflationary. Governance Evolution: The veNEAR proposal, if adopted, will further decentralize governance and introduce new incentive structures.

This comprehensive overview covers NEAR Protocol’s token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for users, validators, and the broader ecosystem.