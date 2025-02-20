Kaito (KAITO) এর টোকেনোমিক্স
Kaito (KAITO) এর তথ্য
Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.
Kaito (KAITO) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ
Kaito (KAITO) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।
Kaito (KAITO) এর বিস্তারিত টোকেন কাঠামো
KAITO টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।
Overview
Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Cliff Unlocks: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.
- Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|32.2%
|Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives
|Core Contributors
|25%
|Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors
|Foundation
|10%
|For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|10%
|Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
|Early Backers
|8.3%
|Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|7.5%
|Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
|Liquidity Incentives
|5%
|To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity
|Binance Hodler
|2%
|Special allocation for Binance holders
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Growth: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.
- Creator and Community Rewards: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.
- Core Contributors: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.
- Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.
Locking Mechanism
- Cliff Vesting: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.
- No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Core Contributors
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Foundation
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Some instant, some monthly
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
|Early Backers
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|2025-08-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Some instant, some monthly
|Liquidity Incentives
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
|Binance Hodler
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
Summary Table
|Category
|% Supply
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Type
|Description/Purpose
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|32.2%
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Grants, incentives, marketing
|Core Contributors
|25%
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Team and key contributors
|Foundation
|10%
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Foundation growth and sustainability
|Initial Community & Ecosystem
|10%
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|Early community and partners
|Early Backers
|8.3%
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Early investors
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|7.5%
|2025-08-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Creator rewards
|Liquidity Incentives
|5%
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|Liquidity bootstrapping
|Binance Hodler
|2%
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|Binance user rewards
Additional Notes
- No Continuous Emissions: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.
- Incentive Alignment: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.
- Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.
Conclusion
KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.
Kaito (KAITO) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ
Kaito (KAITO) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।
মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:
মোট সরবরাহ:
সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক KAITO টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:
মোট কতগুলো KAITO টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।
মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:
নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।
ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?
উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।
সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।
স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।
নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।
এখন যেহেতু আপনি KAITO এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, KAITOটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!
Kaito (KAITO) এর প্রাইস হিস্টরি
KAITOএর প্রাইস হিস্টরি বিশ্লেষণ ব্যবহারকারীদেরকে অতীতের মার্কেটের গতিবিধি, গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সাপোর্ট/রেজিস্ট্যান্স লেভেল এবং অস্থিরতার ধরণ বুঝতে সহায়তা করে। আপনি সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ ট্র্যাক করছেন বা ট্রেন্ড সনাক্ত করছেন, যা হিস্টোরিকাল ডেটা প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন এবং টেকনিক্যাল অ্যানালাইসিসের একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অংশ।
KAITO এর প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন
জানতে চান কোথায় KAITO এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে? আমাদের KAITO প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন পৃষ্ঠাটি মার্কেটের মনোভাব, ঐতিহাসিক ট্রেন্ড এবং প্রযুক্তিগত সূচকগুলোকে একত্রিত করে একটি ভবিষ্যৎমুখী দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি প্রদান করে।
আপনি কেন MEXC বেছে নেবেন?
ডিসক্লেইমার
এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।
