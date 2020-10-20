Injective (INJ) এর টোকেনোমিক্স
Injective (INJ) এর তথ্য
Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.
Injective (INJ) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ
Injective (INJ) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।
Injective (INJ) এর বিস্তারিত টোকেন কাঠামো
INJ টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।
Injective Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance growth incentives, robust network security, and long-term value accrual. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the INJ token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for allocations and unlocks.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: The initial total supply was set at 100 million INJ tokens.
- Inflation/Deflation: The supply is dynamically managed through inflation (minting) and deflation (burning). The inflation rate is determined by the staking ratio, ranging from 5% to 10% based on a target staking rate of 85%. As staking increases, inflation can decrease to near zero, making INJ increasingly deflationary over time.
- Burn Mechanism: 60% of protocol fees are used in weekly auctions where users bid with INJ; the winning INJ bid is burned, reducing supply.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of INJ tokens is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Mechanism / Schedule
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|Multiple instant unlocks
|Team
|20%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
|Private Sale
|17%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
|Community Growth
|10%
|Monthly unlocks over 12 months
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Instant unlock
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
|Advisors
|2%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
Unlock Table (Sample):
|Recipient
|Start Date
|Unlock Granularity
|Amount Unlocked
|Unique Unlock Periods
|Binance Launchpad
|2020-10-20
|instant
|9,000,000
|1
|Ecosystem Development
|2020-10-20
|instant
|6,220,000
|1
|Community Growth
|2020-11-20
|monthly
|10,000,000
|12
|Private Sale
|2021-04-20
|instant
|5,556,666.67
|1
|Team
|2021-07-20
|instant
|3,333,333.33
|1
|Advisors
|2021-07-20
|instant
|333,333.33
|1
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
Note: The full unlock schedule includes multiple tranches for each category, with most allocations unlocking instantly at various dates, except for Community Growth, which unlocks monthly over a year.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) system. Validators and delegators secure the network and earn inflationary rewards. There is a 21-day unbonding period for unstaking.
- Governance: INJ holders can propose and vote on governance decisions. A minimum of 500 INJ is required to submit a proposal.
- Fee Payment: INJ is used to pay transaction (gas) fees across the Injective ecosystem.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for trading, buying NFTs, and as collateral in derivatives markets.
- Liquidity Incentives: Programs like Trade & Earn and the Open Liquidity Program (OLP) distribute INJ rewards to traders and liquidity providers. For example, 7 million INJ were allocated to Trade & Earn, and OLP distributes tokens in 28-day epochs.
- Buyback and Burn: 60% of protocol fees are used to buy back and burn INJ, directly reducing supply and incentivizing holding.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for network security are locked and subject to a 21-day unbonding period.
- Vesting/Unlocks: Most allocations (team, advisors, private sale, seed sale, ecosystem development) are unlocked instantly in tranches, while Community Growth is unlocked monthly over 12 months.
- Trade & Earn Staking Requirement: To earn more than 100 INJ in Trade & Earn rewards, users must stake an equivalent amount of INJ, incentivizing long-term holding and network participation.
Summary Table: Allocation and Unlocks
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock Granularity
|Amount Unlocked
|Unique Unlock Periods
|Binance Launchpad
|2020-10-20
|instant
|9,000,000
|1
|Ecosystem Development
|2020-10-20
|instant
|6,220,000
|1
|Community Growth
|2020-11-20
|monthly
|10,000,000
|12
|Private Sale
|2021-04-20
|instant
|5,556,666.67
|1
|Team
|2021-07-20
|instant
|3,333,333.33
|1
|Advisors
|2021-07-20
|instant
|333,333.33
|1
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
Additional Notes
- Migration: INJ was initially launched as an ERC-20 token; users can migrate ERC-20 INJ to native INJ via the Injective Bridge.
- Deflationary Dynamics: The combination of staking, buyback-and-burn, and dynamic inflation parameters is designed to make INJ increasingly deflationary as the network matures.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for ecosystem development, highlighting a strong focus on long-term growth and adoption.
Injective’s tokenomics are engineered to reward active participation, ensure robust network security, and drive long-term value through a combination of inflationary rewards, deflationary burns, and targeted incentive programs.
Injective (INJ) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ
Injective (INJ) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।
মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:
মোট সরবরাহ:
সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক INJ টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:
মোট কতগুলো INJ টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।
মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:
নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।
ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?
উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।
সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।
স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।
নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।
এখন যেহেতু আপনি INJ এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, INJটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!
কীভাবে INJ কিনবেন
আপনার পোর্টফোলিওতে Injective (INJ) যোগ করতে আগ্রহী? MEXC ক্রেডিট কার্ড, ব্যাংক ট্রান্সফার এবং পিয়ার-টু-পিয়ার ট্রেডিং সহ বিভিন্ন পদ্ধতিতে INJ ক্রয় সমর্থন করে। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC ক্রিপ্টো কেনাকাটা সহজ এবং নিরাপদ করে তোলে।
Injective (INJ) এর প্রাইস হিস্টরি
INJএর প্রাইস হিস্টরি বিশ্লেষণ ব্যবহারকারীদেরকে অতীতের মার্কেটের গতিবিধি, গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সাপোর্ট/রেজিস্ট্যান্স লেভেল এবং অস্থিরতার ধরণ বুঝতে সহায়তা করে। আপনি সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ ট্র্যাক করছেন বা ট্রেন্ড সনাক্ত করছেন, যা হিস্টোরিকাল ডেটা প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন এবং টেকনিক্যাল অ্যানালাইসিসের একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অংশ।
INJ এর প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন
জানতে চান কোথায় INJ এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে? আমাদের INJ প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন পৃষ্ঠাটি মার্কেটের মনোভাব, ঐতিহাসিক ট্রেন্ড এবং প্রযুক্তিগত সূচকগুলোকে একত্রিত করে একটি ভবিষ্যৎমুখী দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি প্রদান করে।
আপনি কেন MEXC বেছে নেবেন?
MEXC বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টো এক্সচেঞ্জগুলোর মধ্যে একটি, বিশ্বব্যাপী লক্ষ লক্ষ ব্যবহারকারীর দ্বারা বিশ্বস্ত। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC হল আপনার ক্রিপ্টোয় প্রবেশের সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায়।
ডিসক্লেইমার
এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।
Injective (INJ) কিনুন
পরিমাণ
1 INJ = 13.87 USD