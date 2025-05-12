RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

নামRDAC

র‍্যাঙ্কNo.1984

মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0,00

পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0,00

মার্কেট শেয়ার%

ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)2,49%

সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ159 672 915,60763484

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ1 000 000 000

মোট সাপ্লাই1 000 000 000

সার্কুলেশন রেট0.1596%

ইস্যু্র তারিখ--

যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--

সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.17728796901477833,2025-05-12

সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.004333003409324463,2025-07-15

পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনBASE

সেক্টর

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া

