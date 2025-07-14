PANDA
$PANDA is the native token of everything PANDA, a groundbreaking DeFi ecosystem on Solana. This token powers:
• PANDA SWAP: Ultra-fast, feature-rich aggregator: Lightning-fast swaps (confirmed in under 1 second), advanced routing, support for all pools and bonding curves, programmable sell buttons, and real-time pool alerts.
• Swap-to-Earn Rewards: Stake $PANDA with flexible lock-up periods (7–30 days) to receive instant SOL rewards, plus referral bonuses and shared community revenue.
• PANDA PAD Launchpad: Create and launch tokens without coding. Enjoy automatic liquidity transfer to Raydium at $65K market cap, permanent liquidity locks, anti-dump protections (vesting + early-sell penalties), and full transparency—no presales or team allocations.
Mission: To redefine DeFi on Solana by delivering speed, security, community-driven launches, and real earnings to all users.
নামPANDA
র্যাঙ্কNo.1506
মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
মার্কেট শেয়ার%
ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)0.02%
সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ888,888,885
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ888,888,888
মোট সাপ্লাই888,888,885
সার্কুলেশন রেট0.9999%
ইস্যু্র তারিখ--
যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--
সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ22.779949937305567,2025-07-22
সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.000000305912512812,2025-07-14
পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনSOL
