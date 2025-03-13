OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
নামOIK
র্যাঙ্কNo.1121
মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
পুরোপুরি ডাইল্যুটেড মার্কেট ক্যাপ$0.00
মার্কেট শেয়ার%
ট্রেডিং ভলিউম/মার্কেট ক্যাপ (24h)253.09%
সার্কুলেশন সরবরাহ216,885,000
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ1,000,000,000
মোট সাপ্লাই1,000,000,000
সার্কুলেশন রেট0.2168%
ইস্যু্র তারিখ--
যে প্রাইসে অ্যাসেটটি প্রথম ইস্যু করা হয়েছে--
সব সময়ের সর্বোচ্চ0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
সর্বনিম্ন প্রাইস0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
পাবলিক ব্লকচেইনETH
সেক্টর
সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া
