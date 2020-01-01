XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomikası
XDC Network (XDC) Məlumatları
XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.
XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
XDC Network (XDC) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
XDC Network (XDC) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
XDC tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
Overview
XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain platform designed for enterprise use, with its native token XDC serving as the backbone for network operations, validator incentives, and ecosystem utility. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, focusing on the issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentives, as well as locking and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: The XDC token is pre-mined, meaning the total supply was created at genesis and is not subject to ongoing mining or inflationary issuance.
- Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of ecosystem development, validator rewards, and strategic partnerships.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description/Role
|Unlock/Vesting Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Supports ecosystem growth, grants, and partnerships
|Gradual, long-term unlocking
|Private Sale Investors
|Early backers and strategic investors
|Subject to vesting schedules
|Team
|Core contributors and developers
|Long-term vesting, lockups
|Foundation
|Network sustainability and governance
|Vesting, periodic unlocks
|Binance Launchpool
|Community and liquidity incentives
|Short-term, event-based
- Key Insight: The largest allocation is typically reserved for the Ecosystem Reserve, with smaller, scheduled releases to other categories to ensure long-term alignment and minimize market shocks.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: XDC is used for transaction fees, smart contract execution, and as collateral within dApps.
- Validator Incentives: Validators are rewarded in XDC for securing the network and processing transactions.
- Ecosystem Growth: Grants and rewards are distributed to developers, projects, and community members contributing to the network.
- Cross-Border Payments: XDC is used as a settlement asset for enterprise and financial applications.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Allocations to team, investors, and foundation are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, often with initial lockup periods followed by gradual, linear unlocks.
- Staking: Validators and delegators may lock XDC tokens to participate in consensus and earn rewards, aligning incentives for network security.
Unlocking Time
|Category
|Unlock Pattern
|Example Schedule (Illustrative)
|Team & Investors
|Linear vesting
|12-48 months, with periodic unlocks
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Gradual, event-driven
|Ongoing, based on ecosystem needs
|Foundation
|Periodic, scheduled
|Annual or quarterly unlocks
|Community Incentives
|Event-based
|Linked to campaigns or partnerships
- General Pattern: Unlocks are designed to be predictable and transparent, with the majority of allocations released over several years to support sustainable growth and reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Additional Notes
- No Continuous Mining: As a pre-mined token, XDC does not have ongoing issuance, which helps maintain a stable supply.
- Transparency: The network emphasizes clear communication of unlock schedules and allocation changes to foster trust among stakeholders.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Pre-mined, fixed supply
|Allocation
|Ecosystem, team, investors, foundation, community
|Usage/Incentives
|Transaction fees, validator rewards, grants, cross-border payments
|Locking
|Multi-year vesting, staking for consensus
|Unlocking
|Linear and event-driven, spanning 1-4+ years depending on allocation
Implications and Best Practices
- Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and unlock schedules are structured to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community, supporting network stability.
- Ecosystem Focus: Significant allocations to the ecosystem reserve indicate a priority on growth, innovation, and adoption.
- Risk Mitigation: Gradual unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate risks of large-scale token dumps and market volatility.
Note: The above synthesis is based on available qualitative and structural data. For the most current and granular unlock schedules, refer to official XDC Network documentation and periodic transparency reports.
XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
XDC Network (XDC) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum XDC token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
XDC tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq XDC tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, XDC tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
XDC Network (XDC) Qiymət Tarixçəsi
XDC qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
XDC Qiymət Proqnozu
XDC kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? XDC qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.
