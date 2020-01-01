SUI (SUI) Tokenomikası

SUI (SUI) haqqında token təklifi, paylanma modeli və real vaxt rejimli bazar məlumatları daxil olmaqla əsas məlumatları kəşf edin.
USD

SUI (SUI) Məlumatları

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt:
https://sui.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.sui.io/
Block Explorer
https://suiexplorer.com/

SUI (SUI) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi

SUI (SUI) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.

Bazar Dəyəri:
$ 11,98B
$ 11,98B$ 11,98B
Ümumi Təchizat:
$ 10,00B
$ 10,00B$ 10,00B
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
$ 3,51B
$ 3,51B$ 3,51B
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
$ 34,13B
$ 34,13B$ 34,13B
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi:
$ 5,82
$ 5,82$ 5,82
Bütün Zamanların Ən Aşağısı:
$ 0,36434978773897353
$ 0,36434978773897353$ 0,36434978773897353
Cari Qiymət:
$ 3,4125
$ 3,4125$ 3,4125

SUI (SUI) Tokenin Dərin Analizi

SUI tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.

Overview

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a native token, SUI, designed for network security, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. The total maximum supply is 10 billion SUI.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Supply: All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis.
  • Unlocking: Tokens are subject to various vesting and unlocking schedules depending on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation; all supply is distributed via unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Max SupplyUnlocking Details
Community Reserve50%~29.6% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
Early Contributors20%1-year cliff, then 17.8% unlock, followed by monthly unlocks for 6 years
Investors (Series A & B)14%Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly vesting
Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly vesting
Mysten Labs Treasury10%6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
Community Access Program & Testers6%~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
Stake Subsidies~3.5%~3.51% unlocked at TGE, rest unlocks monthly for 7 years
Undisclosed Recipient~52.2%5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock after 2030 (details undisclosed)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards).
  • Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs.
  • Liquidity Provision: SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI.
  • Governance: While not yet active, SUI is intended for future governance participation.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks.
  • Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
  • Withdrawal Penalties: Early withdrawal from staking may incur penalties, redistributed to other stakers.

Unlocking Time

  • Initial Unlocks: At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly.
  • Cliffs: Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors).
  • Linear/Monthly Unlocks: After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies).
  • Long-Term Vesting: Some allocations (notably the undisclosed recipient) are locked until after 2030.

Example Unlocking Table

Allocation CategoryCliff PeriodInitial UnlockMonthly Unlock DurationNotable Details
Community Reserve1 month~29.6%6.9 yearsManaged by Sui Foundation
Early Contributors1 year17.8%6 years
Series A Investors1 year69.4%1 year
Series B Investors1 year33.3%2 years
Mysten Labs Treasury6 months0%6.5 years
Community AccessNone~28.6%13 months
Stake SubsidiesNone~3.51%7 years
Undisclosed Recipient>7 years0%After 20305.22B SUI, details undisclosed

Historical and Future Unlocks

  • 2024: Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation.
  • 2025: Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories.
  • 2030+: Some allocations remain locked until after 2030, ensuring a long-term, gradual increase in circulating supply.

Implications and Analysis

  • Gradual Unlocks: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth.
  • Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives.
  • Staking and Security: Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security.
  • Transparency: While most allocations and schedules are public, a significant portion (undisclosed recipient) remains opaque, which may warrant further scrutiny.

Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Unlocking

Category% of SupplyCliffInitial UnlockUnlock PeriodNotes
Community Reserve50%1 month~29.6%6.9 years (monthly)Sui Foundation managed
Early Contributors20%1 year17.8%6 years (monthly)
Investors (A & B)14%1 year69.4%/33.3%1-2 years (monthly)Series A/B different schedules
Mysten Labs Treasury10%6 months0%6.5 years (monthly)
Community Access/Testers6%None~28.6%13 months (monthly)
Stake Subsidies~3.5%None~3.51%7 years (monthly)
Undisclosed Recipient~52.2%>7 years0%After 2030Details undisclosed

Key Takeaways

  • Sui’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, ecosystem growth, and network security.
  • Unlocking is phased and diversified across stakeholders, with the largest allocations supporting the community and ecosystem.
  • The presence of a large, undisclosed allocation post-2030 is a notable caveat for transparency.

All data current as of July 2025. For the most up-to-date details, refer to official Sui Foundation releases and Messari research.

SUI (SUI) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları

SUI (SUI) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.

Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:

Ümumi Təchizat:

Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum SUI token sayı.

Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:

Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.

Maksimum Təklif:

SUI tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.

FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):

Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.

İnflyasiya Faizi:

Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.

Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?

Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.

Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.

Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.

Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.

Artıq SUI tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, SUI tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!

