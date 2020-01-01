Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomikası

Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomikası

Paal AI (PAAL) haqqında token təklifi, paylanma modeli və real vaxt rejimli bazar məlumatları daxil olmaqla əsas məlumatları kəşf edin.
USD

Paal AI (PAAL) Məlumatları

Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.

Rəsmi Veb-sayt:
https://www.paal.ai/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.paal.ai/
Block Explorer
https://etherscan.io/token/0x14fee680690900ba0cccfc76ad70fd1b95d10e16

Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi

Paal AI (PAAL) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.

Bazar Dəyəri:
$ 93,98M
$ 93,98M$ 93,98M
Ümumi Təchizat:
$ 1,00B
$ 1,00B$ 1,00B
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
$ 983,61M
$ 983,61M$ 983,61M
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
$ 95,55M
$ 95,55M$ 95,55M
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi:
$ 0,49498
$ 0,49498$ 0,49498
Bütün Zamanların Ən Aşağısı:
$ 0,000045882830722914
$ 0,000045882830722914$ 0,000045882830722914
Cari Qiymət:
$ 0,09555
$ 0,09555$ 0,09555

Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenin Dərin Analizi

PAAL tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.

Overview

PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token at the core of the PAAL AI ecosystem, which provides AI-powered services and tools, especially within the cryptocurrency sector. The token is designed to incentivize participation, reward users, and facilitate access to premium AI services.

1. Issuance Mechanism

ParameterDetails
BlockchainEthereum
Total Supply1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
Smart ContractRenounced (no further minting possible)
Transaction Tax0% on buys and sells
  • The total supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens, with no further minting due to the renounced contract, ensuring transparency and security.

2. Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is not explicitly available in the latest public documentation, the following mechanisms are confirmed:

  • Staking Pools: A significant portion of tokens is allocated to staking pools, which are central to the ecosystem’s incentive structure.
  • Buybacks: Tokens repurchased by the protocol are redirected into staking pools, increasing rewards for stakers.
  • Ecosystem Fund: Revenue generated by the platform is transferred to a dedicated ecosystem fund for growth and development.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility/MechanismDescription
StakingUsers can stake $PAAL in pools (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards in $PAAL and ETH.
Revenue Sharing50% of certain platform revenues are distributed to stakers.
BuybacksProtocol buybacks increase staking pool rewards.
Access to AI Services$PAAL unlocks premium AI tools and services within the ecosystem.
Referral & Auto-CompoundReferral system and auto-compounding features enhance user incentives and engagement.

Staking Pools & Rewards:

Pool Duration% of ETH RewardsAPY (PAAL)
14 days1.2%3%
28 days6%10%
56 days92.8%15%
  • Stakers can claim rewards transparently and choose pools based on their preferred lock-up period and APY.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: Users must lock their tokens for the chosen pool duration (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards.
  • Withdrawal: Tokens can only be withdrawn after the lock period ends; early withdrawal is not permitted.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal at the end of the selected staking period (14, 28, or 56 days).
  • No Global Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a broader vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other allocations, likely due to the renounced contract and the token’s community-centric distribution.

6. Circulating Supply Trend

  • As of late July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 983 million $PAAL, indicating that nearly the entire supply is in circulation, with only a small fraction potentially locked in staking contracts at any given time.

7. Revenue and Ecosystem Integration

  • Revenue Streams: Include AI solution licensing, advertising, trading fees, and future subscription services.
  • Distribution: Revenues are funneled into the ecosystem fund and distributed to stakers, reinforcing the token’s utility and value proposition.

Summary Table

AspectDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, Ethereum, contract renounced
AllocationStaking pools, buybacks, ecosystem fund (no detailed public breakdown)
Usage/IncentiveStaking, revenue sharing, buybacks, access to AI services, referral, auto-compound
Locking14/28/56-day staking pools, no early withdrawal
UnlockingAt end of staking period, no global vesting schedule
Circulating Supply~983 million (as of July 2025), nearly all tokens in circulation

Additional Resources

  • PAAL AI Documentation
  • Staking Platform
  • Official Website

Note: The PAAL AI tokenomics model is designed for transparency, community participation, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on staking and revenue sharing as core incentive mechanisms. No evidence of complex vesting or unlock schedules exists, reflecting a straightforward, community-driven approach.

Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları

Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.

Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:

Ümumi Təchizat:

Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum PAAL token sayı.

Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:

Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.

Maksimum Təklif:

PAAL tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.

FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):

Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.

İnflyasiya Faizi:

Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.

Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?

Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.

Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.

Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.

Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.

Artıq PAAL tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, PAAL tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!

PAAL Necə Alınır?

Paal AI (PAAL) kriptovalyutasını portfelinizə əlavə etmək istəyirsiniz? MEXC kredit kartları, bank transferləri və peer-to-peer ticarət daxil olmaqla müxtəlif üsullarla PAAL almağı dəstəkləyir. MEXC yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq kriptovalyuta alqı-satqısını asan və təhlükəsiz edir.

Paal AI (PAAL) Qiymət Tarixçəsi

PAAL qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.

PAAL Qiymət Proqnozu

PAAL kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? PAAL qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.

Niyə MEXC-i Seçməlisiniz?

MEXC dünya üzrə milyonlarla istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən ən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjalarından biridir. Yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq MEXC sizin kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur.

Spot və Fyuçers bazarlarında 4.000-dən çox ticarət cütü
CEX platformaları arasında ən sürətli token siyahıyaalmaları
Sektorda likvidlik üzrə 1-ci sırada
24/7 Müştəri Xidməti ilə ən aşağı komissiyalar
İstifadəçi vəsaitləri üçün 100% və daha çox token rezervi şəffaflığı
Ultra aşağı giriş tələbləri: Cəmi 1 USDT ilə kriptovalyuta alın
mc_how_why_title
Yalnız 1 USDT ilə kriptovalyuta alın: Kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuz!

İmtina

Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.