Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomikası
Paal AI (PAAL) Məlumatları
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Paal AI (PAAL) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
PAAL tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
Overview
PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token at the core of the PAAL AI ecosystem, which provides AI-powered services and tools, especially within the cryptocurrency sector. The token is designed to incentivize participation, reward users, and facilitate access to premium AI services.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Blockchain
|Ethereum
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
|Smart Contract
|Renounced (no further minting possible)
|Transaction Tax
|0% on buys and sells
- The total supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens, with no further minting due to the renounced contract, ensuring transparency and security.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is not explicitly available in the latest public documentation, the following mechanisms are confirmed:
- Staking Pools: A significant portion of tokens is allocated to staking pools, which are central to the ecosystem’s incentive structure.
- Buybacks: Tokens repurchased by the protocol are redirected into staking pools, increasing rewards for stakers.
- Ecosystem Fund: Revenue generated by the platform is transferred to a dedicated ecosystem fund for growth and development.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Utility/Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Users can stake $PAAL in pools (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards in $PAAL and ETH.
|Revenue Sharing
|50% of certain platform revenues are distributed to stakers.
|Buybacks
|Protocol buybacks increase staking pool rewards.
|Access to AI Services
|$PAAL unlocks premium AI tools and services within the ecosystem.
|Referral & Auto-Compound
|Referral system and auto-compounding features enhance user incentives and engagement.
Staking Pools & Rewards:
|Pool Duration
|% of ETH Rewards
|APY (PAAL)
|14 days
|1.2%
|3%
|28 days
|6%
|10%
|56 days
|92.8%
|15%
- Stakers can claim rewards transparently and choose pools based on their preferred lock-up period and APY.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users must lock their tokens for the chosen pool duration (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards.
- Withdrawal: Tokens can only be withdrawn after the lock period ends; early withdrawal is not permitted.
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal at the end of the selected staking period (14, 28, or 56 days).
- No Global Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a broader vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other allocations, likely due to the renounced contract and the token’s community-centric distribution.
6. Circulating Supply Trend
- As of late July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 983 million $PAAL, indicating that nearly the entire supply is in circulation, with only a small fraction potentially locked in staking contracts at any given time.
7. Revenue and Ecosystem Integration
- Revenue Streams: Include AI solution licensing, advertising, trading fees, and future subscription services.
- Distribution: Revenues are funneled into the ecosystem fund and distributed to stakers, reinforcing the token’s utility and value proposition.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, Ethereum, contract renounced
|Allocation
|Staking pools, buybacks, ecosystem fund (no detailed public breakdown)
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, access to AI services, referral, auto-compound
|Locking
|14/28/56-day staking pools, no early withdrawal
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period, no global vesting schedule
|Circulating Supply
|~983 million (as of July 2025), nearly all tokens in circulation
Additional Resources
- PAAL AI Documentation
- Staking Platform
- Official Website
Note: The PAAL AI tokenomics model is designed for transparency, community participation, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on staking and revenue sharing as core incentive mechanisms. No evidence of complex vesting or unlock schedules exists, reflecting a straightforward, community-driven approach.
Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum PAAL token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
PAAL tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq PAAL tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, PAAL tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
PAAL Necə Alınır?
Paal AI (PAAL) kriptovalyutasını portfelinizə əlavə etmək istəyirsiniz? MEXC kredit kartları, bank transferləri və peer-to-peer ticarət daxil olmaqla müxtəlif üsullarla PAAL almağı dəstəkləyir. MEXC yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq kriptovalyuta alqı-satqısını asan və təhlükəsiz edir.
Paal AI (PAAL) Qiymət Tarixçəsi
PAAL qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
PAAL Qiymət Proqnozu
PAAL kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? PAAL qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.
