Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomikası
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Məlumatları
Zero1 Labs is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (“DeAI”) ecosystem committed to fostering AI innovation through our Zero Construct Program (ZCP).
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenin Dərin Analizi
DEAI tokenin necə buraxıldığını, paylandığını və kilidinin açıldığını daha dərindən araşdırın. Bu bölmə tokenin iqtisadi quruluşunun əsas aspektləri olan istifadə, təşviqlər və haqq qazanma prosesini vurğulayır.
Overview
Zero1 Labs is a decentralized AI platform with its native token, DEAI, designed to power a privacy-centric, community-driven ecosystem for decentralized AI (DeAI) applications. The token economics of DEAI are structured to incentivize participation, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and fair distribution.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: DEAI
- Blockchain: Multi-chain (EVM, Solana, and others)
- Initial Listing: DEAI was listed on exchanges such as LCX in November 2024, indicating the start of public trading and broader distribution.
- Supply Schedule: Specific details on the total supply and emission curve are not publicly disclosed in the available sources. There is no evidence of a fixed or deflationary supply schedule, nor a detailed breakdown of initial minting or ongoing emissions.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available, the following mechanisms and programs are confirmed:
|Allocation Program
|Description
|Community Program
|Over $2 million in DEAI allocated for community rewards, distributed via social and content engagement campaigns.
|Staking Incentives
|DEAI holders can stake tokens to earn APY and additional ecosystem incentives.
|Early Supporter Incentives
|Early participants and supporters are eligible for special rewards and allocations.
|Ecosystem Growth
|Incentives for developers, node runners, and contributors to build and maintain DeAI apps.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
DEAI is designed to be the core utility and incentive token within the Zero1 Labs ecosystem:
- Staking: Users can stake DEAI to earn APY (10–15% depending on lock duration) and additional ZCP (Zero Construct Program) incentives, which can range from 30% to 150% APY.
- Governance: Staked DEAI grants governance rights, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and protocol upgrades.
- Ecosystem Participation: DEAI is used to access and utilize DeAI tools, participate in testnets, and engage in on-chain tasks.
- Community Engagement: Points-based systems reward users for social engagement, content creation, referrals, and participation in incentivized testnets.
- Developer Incentives: Developers and node operators are rewarded in DEAI for contributing to the ecosystem, validating data, and running infrastructure.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking Lock Periods: Users can choose to lock DEAI for different durations (e.g., 3 or 6 months) to receive higher APY and additional incentives.
- Withdrawal Timeout: After unstaking, there is a 10-day withdrawal timeout before tokens become available.
- Linear Vesting: Staking rewards and incentives are distributed via linear vesting over the chosen lock period.
- Community Program Snapshots: For certain community reward programs, eligibility is determined by snapshots taken before the program launch, ensuring fair distribution to active participants.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal 10 days after an unstaking request.
- Community Rewards: Distributed after program completion, based on engagement and snapshot eligibility.
- No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, investor, or foundation allocations as of the latest available data.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Public listing (Nov 2024), no detailed emission curve disclosed
|Allocation
|Community rewards, staking, ecosystem incentives, early supporter programs
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking, governance, ecosystem participation, developer/node rewards, social engagement
|Locking
|3/6 month staking options, linear vesting, 10-day withdrawal timeout
|Unlocking
|Post-staking: 10 days; Community rewards: after program; No public team/investor vesting info
Additional Insights
- Community-Centric: Zero1 Labs emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with no mention of traditional VC allocations.
- Ecosystem Growth: The tokenomics are designed to bootstrap early adoption, incentivize meaningful participation, and reward both users and builders.
- Transparency: While the incentive and usage mechanisms are well-documented, the lack of a detailed public allocation and vesting schedule is a limitation for full transparency.
Limitations
- No official, detailed allocation or vesting table is available in public sources as of August 2025.
- The supply schedule and total supply are not explicitly disclosed.
- Team and investor vesting details are not published.
For the most up-to-date and detailed information, consult the Zero1 Labs documentation or their official website.
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum DEAI token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
DEAI tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq DEAI tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, DEAI tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
DEAI Necə Alınır?
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) kriptovalyutasını portfelinizə əlavə etmək istəyirsiniz? MEXC kredit kartları, bank transferləri və peer-to-peer ticarət daxil olmaqla müxtəlif üsullarla DEAI almağı dəstəkləyir. MEXC yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq kriptovalyuta alqı-satqısını asan və təhlükəsiz edir.
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Qiymət Tarixçəsi
DEAI qiymət tarixçəsinin təhlili istifadəçilərə keçmiş bazar hərəkətlərini, əsas dəstək/müqavimət səviyyələrini və dəyişkənlik nümunələrini anlamağa kömək edir. İstər bütün zamanların ən yüksək dəyərlərini izləyin, istərsə də trendləri müəyyənləşdirin, keçmiş məlumatlar qiymət proqnozu və texniki təhlilin vacib hissəsidir.
DEAI Qiymət Proqnozu
DEAI kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? DEAI qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
Niyə MEXC-i Seçməlisiniz?
MEXC dünya üzrə milyonlarla istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən ən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjalarından biridir. Yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq MEXC sizin kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Alın
Miqdar
1 DEAI = 0,05183 USD