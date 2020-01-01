توكنوميكس TATE (TATE)
What is the project about?
Tate Token is a project that has been initiated with the purpose of promoting the ideals of financial freedom and independence espoused by the renowned businessman, Andrew Tate. Our objective is to provide a platform for innovative thinkers to flourish and excel by offering them a stimulating and conducive environment. We aspire to establish the most extensive Web3 community and are committed to introducing new and innovative features in the near future.
What makes your project unique?
Our goal is to create a community of individuals who share our vision and are committed to making a positive change in the world. We believe that the power of crypto and blockchain technology can help us achieve this goal. At Tate Token, our objective is to deliver a dynamic and interactive community environment that offers measurable rewards to our token holders.
History of your project.
The $TATE Token project was founded with the vision of creating a community of dedicated and like-minded individuals who share a desire to break free from the constraints of traditional financial systems and achieve financial independence.
What’s next for your project?
The $TATE token project may undertake various initiatives to foster a strong and supportive community. These initiatives could involve gamification elements, challenges, or quests that incentivize users to participate and interact with the platform.
Another important objective for the project is to increase adoption and attract more token holders. To achieve this, the project may implement targeted marketing campaigns, form partnerships & others...
What can your token be used for?
Tate Token will provide its users with an array of unique advantages and features . For exemple, by holding a certain amount of tokens, users may potentially be eligible for rewards, such as airdrops, inclusion in a whitelist NFT collection, and exclusive access to secret networking channels.
توكنوميكس TATE (TATE) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار TATE (TATE)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس TATE (TATE): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس TATE (TATE) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن TATE التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن TATE التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس TATE، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن TATE!
