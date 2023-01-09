mc_price_introduce_title

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_common_trade_futures_btn

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_top_news

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’? Will bull market become in 2023?

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

mc_price_mexc_guides

What is Merkle Tree? Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.

How to Participate in MEXC Launchpad? MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content