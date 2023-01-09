mc_price_introduce_title

Metaverse provides new investment opportunities for those who want to invest in virtual real estate and purchase lands and houses in the virtual world, and through the real estate metaverse worldview, people purchase NFT cards, a real estate asset in the digital world, and receive rental income to create more diverse values. In the virtual world of MetaGround, real estate asset NFT cards classified as regional collections can be purchased directly or traded with buyers/sellers on the Marketplace. MetaGround NFT cards are graded including rarity. Users can upgrade their NFT cards either through items or a combination (redevelopment) of NFT cards to own the highest rated real estate in each region and earn profits accordingly. In the Metaground metaverse world, which will be updated later, the higher grade real estate NFT card you have, the priority to purchase or mine lands is given, allowing you to build a building with the real estate NFT card in the metaverse world.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_common_trade_futures_btn

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_top_news

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’? Will bull market become in 2023?

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

mc_price_mexc_guides

What is Merkle Tree? Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.

How to Participate in MEXC Launchpad? MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content