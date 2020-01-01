توكنوميكس AI16Z (AI16Z)
ai16z هي أول شركة رأس مال استثماري يقودها وكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي. يهدف فريقنا من قادة الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى تشكيل مستقبل الذكاء الاصطناعي. نحن نربط بين رواد الأعمال والمستثمرين والخبراء في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، ونعزز النمو في نظام بيئي سريع التطور. إن التفرد يقترب، ونحن هنا لتوجيهه إلى الأمام.
Overview
The ai16z token is central to the Ai16zDAO ecosystem, which is positioned as a leading infrastructure player in the AI agent stack. The tokenomics are designed to align incentives for ecosystem growth, liquidity, and governance, with mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and value accrual. Below is a detailed breakdown based on the latest available data and qualitative insights.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launchpad Model: When new AI projects launch tokens on the platform, users can trade those tokens for SOL. The platform collects a fee from these trades.
- Fee Split: The launchpad splits the collected fee:
- 50% is used to buy back $ai16z tokens from the market.
- 50% is paired with the newly bought $ai16z tokens to create a special liquidity pool for the new project’s token.
- Progressive Open-Sourcing: The codebase is progressively open-sourced post-launch, encouraging community collaboration and transparency.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for ai16z is not available, the ecosystem is structured around contributions ("tributes") from various tokens, with metrics such as USD value, market cap, and trust score tracked for each. The DAO attracts millions in token supply tributes, indicating a broad and diversified base of contributors and stakeholders.
Example Table: Token Contributions to Ai16zDAO
|Token Name
|USD Value Contributed
|Market Cap
|Trust Score
|Eliza
|$4.4M
|$42.9M
|68
|FXN
|$1.2M
|$12.3M
|56
|Aiko
|$0.9M
|$9.8M
|63
|Dark Marc
|$8.3K
|$16.7K
|N/A
|Outerscope
|$0.5M
|$5.2M
|71
|...
|...
|...
|...
Note: This table illustrates the diversity and scale of token contributions to the DAO, not the internal allocation of ai16z itself.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking for Access: $ai16z tokens are staked to gain access to launchpad features and participate in ecosystem governance.
- Liquidity Pool Pairings: $ai16z is paired with new project tokens to provide liquidity, stabilizing both tokens and supporting ecosystem growth.
- DAO Treasury: Fees collected in $ai16z are directed to the DAO treasury, which funds further development and incentives.
- Curation and Endorsement: ai16z partners vet and endorse high-quality projects, systematizing social signaling and project curation.
- Buyback Mechanism: Regular buybacks of $ai16z from the market help support token value and liquidity.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Requirements: To access certain features or participate in governance, users must lock (stake) their $ai16z tokens.
- Liquidity Provision: Tokens paired in liquidity pools may be subject to lock-up periods to ensure stability and prevent sudden liquidity drains.
- DAO Treasury Management: The treasury is managed to avoid short-term value extraction, with a focus on long-term ecosystem health.
Unlocking Time
- No Explicit Vesting Schedule Found: As of the latest data, there is no publicly disclosed, detailed vesting or unlock schedule for ai16z tokens. This may be due to the DAO’s focus on dynamic, contribution-based allocation rather than a fixed vesting model.
- Progressive Unlocking via Ecosystem Growth: Token utility and access are unlocked progressively as the ecosystem expands and new projects launch, rather than through a traditional time-based vesting schedule.
Strategic and Ecosystem Implications
- Incentive Alignment: The tokenomics are designed to align incentives for developers, users, and the DAO, with mechanisms to avoid unsustainable value extraction.
- Ecosystem Growth: The model encourages high-quality project launches, liquidity provision, and community participation.
- Market Position: ai16z has surpassed competitors like GOAT in market capitalization, reflecting strong ecosystem traction and investor confidence.
Summary Table: ai16z Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Launchpad fee split (buyback + liquidity pool), progressive open-sourcing
|Allocation
|Contribution-based, diversified by token tributes, DAO-managed treasury
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking for access, liquidity pool pairing, DAO governance, buybacks, project curation
|Locking
|Staking for access/governance, liquidity pool lock-ups, treasury management
|Unlocking
|No fixed vesting; progressive unlocking via ecosystem participation and project launches
Limitations and Future Developments
- Transparency: While the overall structure is clear, detailed allocation and vesting schedules are not publicly disclosed as of the latest reports.
- Evolving Model: The tokenomics are expected to evolve as the ecosystem matures, with potential for more granular disclosures and refined incentive mechanisms.
Conclusion
The ai16z tokenomics are built to foster sustainable growth, align incentives, and support a robust AI agent infrastructure. The mechanisms emphasize ecosystem participation, liquidity, and long-term value creation, with a flexible approach to allocation and unlocking that adapts to the needs of the DAO and its contributors.
