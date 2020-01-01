Zenko Protocol（ZENKO）資訊

Zenko is a real-world engagement protocol that connects brand campaigns with on-chain incentives. Users earn $ZENKO tokens by completing actions like learning, moving, or playing. Brands fund these actions to reduce cost-per-lead and generate impact. All rewards are backed by real demand, with token buybacks and verified good (e.g. trees planted, carbon offset) recorded on-chain.

• Yield machine powered by ad budgets – brands fund the system, not holders. • 100% fee loop – 50% auto buybacks, 50% to holder-voted environmental and social impact projects. • One token, multi-dApp demand – Zenko powers Learn-to-Earn, Move-to-Earn, Shop-to-Earn, and Play-to-Earn experiences. • Real-world flywheel – Brands cut CPL by +35%, create measurable ESG outcomes, and vacuum tokens off-market. • Already live with enterprise clients – including Fortune 500 brands and pro sports teams.