ThunderCore 價格 (TT)
今天 ThunderCore (TT) 的實時價格爲 0.00371903 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 42.88M USD。TT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ThunderCore 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.15M USD
- ThunderCore 當天價格變化爲 -2.17%
- 其循環供應量爲 11.53B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ThunderCore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ThunderCore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000798587。
在過去60天內，ThunderCore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003702588。
在過去90天內，ThunderCore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000356158334362301。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.17%
|30天
|$ -0.0000798587
|-2.14%
|60天
|$ +0.0003702588
|+9.96%
|90天
|$ +0.000356158334362301
|+10.59%
ThunderCore 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+4.54%
-2.17%
-10.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ThunderCore is a secure, high-performance, EVM-compatible public blockchain with its own native currency, Thunder Token. The company was founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley by Chris Wang and top researchers and engineers in the field. With a breakthrough consensus protocol that overcomes the scalability “trilemma” called PaLa, the ThunderCore network offers 4,000+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas fees that cost less than a fraction of a dollar ( < $0.00001), giving decentralized applications security and scalability. Evidently, ThunderCore DApps have been dominating the gaming and gambling category charts week after week, a true testament to how easy it is for DApps to scale on the platform. ThunderCore also prioritizes interoperability, as native assets on other blockchains (eg. Ethereum, BSC, HECO) can be exchanged amongst each other through a cross-chain mechanism called ThunderCore Bridge. By solving usability challenges and setting a new standard of reliability and security, ThunderCore leads the effort to bring wide adoption to blockchain technology. Currently, with an international user base that spans across more than 18 countries, ThunderCore has amassed more than 4 million total addresses and 180 million transactions on its network.
|1 TT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0059132577
|1 TT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0029380337
|1 TT 兌換 EUR
€0.0035702688
|1 TT 兌換 USD
$0.00371903
|1 TT 兌換 MYR
RM0.016735635
|1 TT 兌換 TRY
₺0.1304635724
|1 TT 兌換 JPY
¥0.5839249003
|1 TT 兌換 RUB
₽0.3856262207
|1 TT 兌換 INR
₹0.3165266433
|1 TT 兌換 IDR
Rp60.9676951632
|1 TT 兌換 PHP
₱0.2196459118
|1 TT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1893730076
|1 TT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0229464151
|1 TT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0053182129
|1 TT 兌換 BDT
৳0.4444612753
|1 TT 兌換 NGN
₦5.7748725937
|1 TT 兌換 UAH
₴0.1561248794
|1 TT 兌換 VES
Bs0.1859515
|1 TT 兌換 PKR
Rs1.0350432393
|1 TT 兌換 KZT
₸1.9511890895
|1 TT 兌換 THB
฿0.1284552962
|1 TT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1213519489
|1 TT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0033099367
|1 TT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0288968631
|1 TT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0373018709