SelfKey 價格 (KEY)
今天 SelfKey (KEY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.77M USD。KEY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
SelfKey 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.46M USD
- SelfKey 當天價格變化爲 -21.95%
- 其循環供應量爲 6.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KEY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KEY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，SelfKey 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000223639921823319。
在過去30天內，SelfKey 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，SelfKey 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，SelfKey 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000223639921823319
|-21.95%
|30天
|$ 0
|-77.61%
|60天
|$ 0
|-79.73%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SelfKey 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.17%
-21.95%
-43.59%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
SelfKey provides organizations and individuals with complete ownership over their own digital identity, empowering them to discover additional privacy and freedom. SelfKey is a self-sovereign identity system that is based on the blockchain and can provide control and management of digital identities to users. Additionally, users can utilize SelfKey to securely manage a crypto portfolio and instantly onboard immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services. One of the unique aspects of SelfKey is its ability to work as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. SelfKey utilizes a novel approach to identity management while also resolving the issues related to existing centralized identity management systems. These include the lack of accessibility to financial services and the tedious KYC processes that are paper based. One of the standout features of SelfKey is the self-hosted data storage. This lets you secure your identity documents and assets locally, so there is no risk of a major data breach as with other similar systems. The KYC processes within SelfKey also stand out for their efficiency. Qualified certifiers can provide you with reusable identity authentication upon request. You can then share this authentication multiple times with several service providers. This, in turn, prevents you from wasting time and effort with a traditional KYC onboarding process that is typically tedious. SelfKey additional minimizes data because of its blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol. This protocol lets you as an identity owner prove you meet the ID attributes required for a specific service or product without any need to actually share your identity document. In other words, you can provide proof of your ID without sharing the ID, keeping the data you send to a minimum. Of course, SelfKey also provides the full functionality you want from a cryptocurrency wallet, including the ability to securely manage cryptocurrency assets like ETH, KEY, and the other ERC-20 tokens.Edmund Lowell is the founder of SelfKey. On his LinkedIn page, Edmund describes himself as an entrepreneur whose “skill sets lie at the crossroads of finance, technology, and law/regulations.” Additionally, he has been involved with other projects related to personal data protection, self-sovereign digital identity systems, blockchains, and distributed ledgers. Terry Lin is the product manager for this venture. In the past, Terry has been associated with many established projects including, AMZ Tracker, UBS and Build My Online Store. Lastly, Ari Propis is the accounting backbone of SelfKey. He has been in the crypto domain for more than five years and has previously worked as a consultant for various blockchain and international accounting startups. It was introduced into the market earlier this year, KEY tokens were initially traded at a modest price of US$0.08 per token.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 KEY 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 KEY 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 KEY 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 KEY 兌換 USD
$--
|1 KEY 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 KEY 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 KEY 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 KEY 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 KEY 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 KEY 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 KEY 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 KEY 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 KEY 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 KEY 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 KEY 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 KEY 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 KEY 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 KEY 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 KEY 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 KEY 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 KEY 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 KEY 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 KEY 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 KEY 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 KEY 兌換 MAD
.د.م--