Sable 價格 (SABLE)
今天 Sable (SABLE) 的實時價格爲 0.00469331 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 123.97K USD。SABLE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sable 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.06 USD
- Sable 當天價格變化爲 -2.89%
- 其循環供應量爲 26.41M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SABLE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SABLE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sable 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000139875462539728。
在過去30天內，Sable 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005214342。
在過去60天內，Sable 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006531191。
在過去90天內，Sable 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008461664083364365。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000139875462539728
|-2.89%
|30天
|$ -0.0005214342
|-11.11%
|60天
|$ -0.0006531191
|-13.91%
|90天
|$ -0.0008461664083364365
|-15.27%
Sable 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.60%
-2.89%
-19.81%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Sable Finance is the #1 reformative primitive for ETH LSD-backed stablecoin on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Our codebase enables capital efficiency and yield maximization for USDS users, whilst eliminating the liquidity cost of protocol emission to achieve frugal use of capital. What makes your project unique? Sable Finance is pioneering to give the first ever decentralized stablecoin, USDS, which accepts LSD as collateral on the BNB chain (and Arbitrum when v2 is launched). The design of our protocol is based on Liquity’s codebase, with innovative changes, such as a shared stability pool for liquidations, a multi-collateral design, governance token staking improvements and more. As the embodiment of stability and resilience, Sablecoin (USDS) emerges as the premier stablecoin free from interest rate, censorship, and custodianship. History of your project. It was first introduced to the BNB chain on March 21, marking the beginning of our journey. And our testnet went live on June 16, showcasing its potential and functionality. What’s next for your project? The beta version will be launched soon, offering essential functions of $USDS with BNB as the only accepted collateral. Users can mint the our stablecoin and enjoy features like collateral deposit, liquidation, and redemption. Following that, V2 will bring upgraded designs, higher yield optimization, and a user-friendly interface. V2 will be launched on Arbitrum and BNB Chain, using LSDfi as multi-collateral to meet market needs. What can your token be used for? $SABLE token captures system-generated borrowing and redemption fees through staking. Token holders provide liquidity to the SABLE/BNB pool on a DEX and stake LP tokens in our contract, earning LP trading fees along with borrowing and redemption fees. With the launch of v2, governance will be introduced, allowing $SABLE holders to vote on matters like collateral whitelisting, emissions direction, and parameter changes.
