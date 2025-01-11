Nova 價格 (NOVA)
今天 Nova (NOVA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NOVA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Nova 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 161.65 USD
- Nova 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NOVA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NOVA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Nova 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Nova 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Nova 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Nova 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-46.56%
|60天
|$ 0
|-36.12%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Nova 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+11.76%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Nova is more than just a meme on the Ethereum blockchain; it represents an innovative social experiment embodying the essence of Universal Basic Income (UBI) within a crypto-utopia. Nova aims to create a digital civilization shaped by collective agreement, where the value of NOVA is determined solely by community consensus, free from external influences. Description In order to help those who suffered great losses from the recent NFT rekt like Azuki and many others, we have taken the initiative to distribute Relief Funds to thirty Blue Chip NFT holders. Relief payments are traditionally given to the needy, but now relief payments are given to blue-chip holders in turn. We understand the challenges they face and empathize with their plight. Relief Funds Airdrop Eligibility To ensure a fair and transparent distribution of resources, we will provide a list-checking service. This service is designed to verify the eligibility of Blue Chip NFT holders, ensuring that the airdropped funds reach those who truly need assistance. Through this process, we aim to facilitate equitable distribution and enable the community to witness the transparent interaction between Nova and its members. Advocating for equal participation Nova upholds the principles of equal participation and inclusivity. We believe that every participant should have a voice in the decision-making process, independent of external influences. We encourage active participation from all community members, fostering an environment where diverse perspectives contribute to collective growth and progress.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NOVA 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 NOVA 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 NOVA 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 NOVA 兌換 USD
$--
|1 NOVA 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 NOVA 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 NOVA 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 NOVA 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 NOVA 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 NOVA 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 NOVA 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 NOVA 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NOVA 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 NOVA 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 NOVA 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 NOVA 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 NOVA 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 NOVA 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 NOVA 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 NOVA 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 NOVA 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 NOVA 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 NOVA 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 NOVA 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 NOVA 兌換 MAD
.د.م--