Minted 價格 (MTD)
今天 Minted (MTD) 的實時價格爲 0.02209802 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 5.07M USD。MTD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Minted 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 19.70K USD
- Minted 當天價格變化爲 -3.10%
- 其循環供應量爲 229.40M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MTD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MTD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Minted 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00070874253540019。
在過去30天內，Minted 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0038622632。
在過去60天內，Minted 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0084707058。
在過去90天內，Minted 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00535473609027179。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00070874253540019
|-3.10%
|30天
|$ -0.0038622632
|-17.47%
|60天
|$ +0.0084707058
|+38.33%
|90天
|$ +0.00535473609027179
|+31.98%
Minted 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.74%
-3.10%
-8.55%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Minted.network is a decentralised NFT platform that aspires to be the digital bazaar of wonders for everyone to discover, trade, and find NFT gems, native to Ethereum and Cronos. Aiming to bring more tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities, all without the technical complexities that riddle many aspiring collection owners. Minted™ provide these key functions: 1. Self-Custodial Trading - users maintain full control of their NFTs. 2. Multi-chain Support - supports both Ethereum and Cronos. 3. Native $MTD token - $MTD is Minted™’s native token on Cronos designed to incentivize the long term supporters of the platform. 4. Security First - Minted™ smart contracts are fully audited by Blocksec. Minted offers below main features: - Launchpad - Rewards: 1. Listing: earn rewards by listing eligible NFTs with less than 2x floor price, and boost the reward by listing under 1.1x of the floor price. Rewards are distributed daily (via $MTD) and available for claiming anytime 2. Staking: by depositing your $MTD at Minted™ Vaults, you can earn platform rewards and $MTD rewards Tokenomics $MTD is Minted’s native token built on the Cronos chain, which will be used to reward users for various activities at platform participation. In the future, $MTD may also be used for governance of the platform. There will be a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) $MTD tokens Business Development Reserve 35.0% (Unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)) Liquidity and Staking Management 28.4%(Staking Incentives distributed over 48 Months; Liquidity Management unlocked at TGE) Team 16.5% (24 month linear monthly vesting) Treasury 15% (Unlocked at TGE) Platform Rewards 5% (Distributed over 48 months) Public Launch 0.1% (40% immediate unlock; 60% linear monthly vesting at 10% per month) Read more: https://minted.network/about/litepaper.pdf - Minted just concluded its public sale on Aug 10th, 2022 - $MTD is now available for trading on VVS Finance
