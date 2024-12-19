Kintsugi 價格 (KINT)
今天 Kintsugi (KINT) 的實時價格爲 0.562835 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.68M USD。KINT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Kintsugi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 16.96K USD
- Kintsugi 當天價格變化爲 -11.25%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.98M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KINT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KINT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Kintsugi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0713693536736772。
在過去30天內，Kintsugi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1233530573。
在過去60天內，Kintsugi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.4230980971。
在過去90天內，Kintsugi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.16606698135053047。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0713693536736772
|-11.25%
|30天
|$ -0.1233530573
|-21.91%
|60天
|$ +0.4230980971
|+75.17%
|90天
|$ +0.16606698135053047
|+41.85%
Kintsugi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.47%
-11.25%
-16.56%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
## What Is Kintsugi Network (KINT)? Kintsugi is Interlay’s canary network, an experiment with real economic value deployed on Kusama. Kintsugi and Interlay share the same code base - with the difference that Kintsugi focuses strictly on innovation and will always be ahead in terms of features. Interlay is a decentralized network dedicated to connecting crypto-currencies like Bitcoin with DeFi platforms like Polkadot and Ethereum. The Interlay network is hosted as a Polkadot parachain and will be connected to Cosmos, Ethereum, and other major DeFi networks. Read more about Interlay’s vision of blockchain interoperability. kBTC, Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). Users must only ever trust that Bitcoin and the DeFi platform they use are secure. KINT is the native utility token that is used for: - Governance votes to decide on protocol upgrades and determine how network resources are allocated, - Fees for processing transactions. ## How Many KINT Coins Are There in Circulation? Kintsugi network launched on October 13th, 2021. KINT has an unlimited supply, with 10 million tokens emitted over the first 4 years. Starting with year 5, there is a 2% annual inflation. 70% of the supply is distributed to the community as airdrops and block rewards: 30% to Vault rewards 5% to governance staking rewards (“stake-to-vote”), and 35% to the on-chain treasury controlled by network governance. 10% are allocated to a reserve, to be spent on network development and community & ecosystem building from the non-profit oriented organization Kintsugi Labs. 20% are airdropped to the (current and future) team and early backers who funded the initial development. ## Who Are the Founders of Kintsugi Network? Kintsugi is the canary network of the Interlay network, created by Alexei Zamyatin and Dominik Harz. The two met in 2017 during their PhDs at Imperial College London where they were the first researchers of the cryptocurrency lab. Both have been researching Bitcoin and Ethereum since 2015/16, authoring over 30 papers with over 700 citations. Both regularly presented their work at Bitcoin and Ethereum conferences, including DevCon IV, EthCC, Building on Bitcoin, and Breaking Bitcoin. The first steps towards Interlay and Kintsugi were made when the XCLAIM paper was presented at the Scaling Bitcoin in 2018 - describing the first-ever protocol to move cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to Ethereum in an economically trustless and decentralized manner. In 2020, the two founded Interlay to bring research into practice. Today, Interlay employs 18 staff, including developers with experience at Google, Morgan Stanley, Trivago, Accenture, PwC, Worldpay, and Hyperledger. ## What Makes Kintsugi Unique? Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). What makes Kintsugi’s kBTC unique is the strict dedication to being trustless and decentralized. - Secured by Insurance. Vaults lock collateral on the kBTC parachain in various digital assets in a MakerDAO-inspired multi-collateral system. If Vaults misbehave, their collateral is slashed and users reimbursed. - Radically Open. Anyone can become a Vault and help secure kBTC, anytime. Hence, as a holder of kBTC, you have the following guarantee: You can always redeem kBTC for BTC, or be reimbursed in the collateral currency at a beneficial rate. In case a Vault misbehaves, you will be reimbursed from the Vault’s collateral and will end up making a profitable trade between BTC and the collateral asset(s). At launch, collateral will be put down in DOT. In the mid/long run, this may be extended to stablecoins or token-sets to improve stability. Summarizing, to trust interBTC, you only need to: - Trust that Bitcoin is secure. Meaning: trust that Bitcoin blocks are final after X confirmations. The bridge will recommend a minimum of 6 confirmations, though users and apps are encouraged to set higher thresholds. - Trust that Kusama / the chain you are using kBTC on is secure. This assumption is made by all applications running on top of Polkadot.
|1 KINT 兌換 AUD
A$0.89490765
|1 KINT 兌換 GBP
￡0.44463965
|1 KINT 兌換 EUR
€0.5403216
|1 KINT 兌換 USD
$0.562835
|1 KINT 兌換 MYR
RM2.5327575
|1 KINT 兌換 TRY
₺19.73862345
|1 KINT 兌換 JPY
¥88.25815635
|1 KINT 兌換 RUB
₽58.2309091
|1 KINT 兌換 INR
₹47.8972585
|1 KINT 兌換 IDR
Rp9,226.8018024
|1 KINT 兌換 PHP
₱33.25792015
|1 KINT 兌換 EGP
￡E.28.66518655
|1 KINT 兌換 BRL
R$3.51771875
|1 KINT 兌換 CAD
C$0.80485405
|1 KINT 兌換 BDT
৳67.26441085
|1 KINT 兌換 NGN
₦875.320992
|1 KINT 兌換 UAH
₴23.6278133
|1 KINT 兌換 VES
Bs28.14175
|1 KINT 兌換 PKR
Rs156.64260885
|1 KINT 兌換 KZT
₸295.29138275
|1 KINT 兌換 THB
฿19.4403209
|1 KINT 兌換 TWD
NT$18.3821911
|1 KINT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.50092315
|1 KINT 兌換 HKD
HK$4.37322795
|1 KINT 兌換 MAD
.د.م5.64523505